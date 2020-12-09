THIS actor dons a SUPERHERO avatar on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and it's not Mohsin Khan

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been successfully running on the small screens for many years now. The show has garnered huge praises from the fans over the years.

The makers have always given us a reason to binge-watch the show as they come up with new twists and turns and story angles.

The stellar star cast of the show which includes Mohsin Khan, Shivangi Joshi, Sachin Tyagi, Kshitee Jog, Simran Khanna, Harsha Khandeparkar, Shilpa Raizada, Swati Chitnis among others.

We have seen how the star cast keeps sharing some amazing BTS pictures and videos straight from the sets of the show.

And now, Mohsin Khan has shared a picture of his onscreen son Kairav. The actor tagged Kairav AKA Aarambh Trehan Sehgal as they shoot for a song. Mohsin refers to him as Superman.

Take a look:

Well, it seems Mohsin share a great rapport with his onscreen son Aarambh on the set.

