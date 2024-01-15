Actor Gurpreet Singh discusses his role in Chaand Jalne Laga; He says, "I've managed to establish a connection with the role, despite no personal similarities”

2024-01-15
Gurpreet

MUMBAI: Actor Gurpreet Singh, who was last seen in 'Porus', has recently entered  Chaand Jalne Laga as the antagonist.

Sharing more details about his role, he says  "In 'Chaand Jalne Laga,' I portray the character of Deva's stepfather, a pivotal role with some darker shades of grey. Exploring the complexities of this character adds an intriguing dimension to the storyline. Can't wait for viewers to delve into this compelling journey!
 
I've managed to establish a connection with the role, despite having no personal similarities with it. That's the beauty of acting—it allows me to dive into entirely different characters and explore their worlds. It's the joy of embracing diversity in storytelling.“
 
He also adds,”After my last show, 'Porus,' in 2017 with Swastik Productions, I've now taken a show by them only and I'm so excited for this new chapter!”  Gurpreet has indeed come a long way, he was a household name as Sujal in Kahiin Toh Hoga. It’s been a long journey for the actor. From the time he started in Kahiin Toh Hoga till today, he shares his learnings from his journey.
 
He says, "For me, the acting journey has been a constant learning curve. What I cherish the most is the opportunity to delve into situations and characters that might never be part of my real life. It's a beautiful paradox – you bring your own experiences into roles that are entirely different. Each character, each project becomes a chapter in my own story, shaping up not just my career but also my perspective on life.”


 

