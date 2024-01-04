Actor Jason Tham shares his reasons for taking up webseries Ranneeti

Jason

MUMBAI: Actor Jason Tham, who is known for films like Happy New Year, Happy Bhag Jayegi and Rocket Gang is all set to debut in the web series Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond, which also stars Ashutosh Rana, Jimmy Shergill and Lara Datta. The show is inspired by this chapter of contemporary Indian history. Talking more on the character he says,”I am playing the character of Victor Maisnam a Special Agent, from the Military Intelligence Unit who is actively helping out in the mission with help of my informants. The series has a great cast of Jimmy Shergill, Lara Dutta, ashish Vidhyarthi, Saadhika Sayal And our director is Santosh Singh with whom I had a great experience.” 

Jason whom we have seen mostly in romantic comedy space will be seen in uniform in the series. Sharing more details about that he says,”I have played a very different character from all the earlier roles I have played on screen. The character gave me a very serious and matured look, I even had to gain a little mass to look the part. Playing someone in uniform is a sense of responsibility and as an actor I have taken that effort to look like a military officer. I consider this as a great opportunity to play a special character.”
He also adds,”I was really curious about the events that happened during Balakot and Pulwama attack. I remember it being all over the newspapers and channels. So as soon as they approached me for this series I was super excited. Not only for the experience but also the fact that I would be getting details of the events that was unavailable before.”

Jason, who is also a trained dancer, shares his take on the changed dynamics of entertainment post COVID era. He says,”OTT platforms  have really changed the dynamics of entertainment. I feel people and the industry  have become more acceptable to anything provided the content is good and relatable. And we can all see the industry evolving from slapstick comedy to straight face sarcasms , from loud emotions to interpersonal feels. We have all evolved along the way. The platforms have given all of us a great opportunity to tell more variety of stories which are more relatable and real.”
So what are the do’s and don’ts Jason follows as an actor while taking up something. He says,”As one says Content is King. I go by that rule. So I don’t have any do’s and dont’s it’s more like if I can find the reason and logic behind it we can go ahead.”
    
 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 04/01/2024 - 10:00

