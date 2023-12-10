Actor Kanwar Dhillon puts an end to rumours of him being part of Bigg Boss 17, assures fans by saying “I'll definitely do the show in the near future”

MUMBAI: Kanwar Dhillon who was last seen playing Shiva in Star Plus’s Pandya Store, has been rumoured to be part of Bigg Boss 17 for the longest time. After the exit of the original cast in Pandya Store, the speculations immediately began about him being part of the upcoming season of India’s biggest reality show. As we are just days away from the launch of Bigg Boss 17, Kanwar took to social media to clarify all the rumours and speculations.

Taking to his Instagram, Kanwar posted a story saying, “Let’s put an end to these speculations.. Not doing Bigg Boss this year but will definitely do the show in the near future!”

He continued by saying, “About the next project, I have a few things lined up & to decide from depending on many factors. Good things take time & you will definitely know soon!”

The actor also used the opportunity to thank his loyal fans, “Shoutout to all my fans, thank you for the crazy love you shower upon me.. I will be back soon!”

Kanwar Dhillon’s fans have since been showering love on the actor over social media, and assured him that they are always there to support him and his work!