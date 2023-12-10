Actor Kanwar Dhillon puts an end to rumours of him being part of Bigg Boss 17, assures fans by saying “I'll definitely do the show in the near future”

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 10/12/2023 - 14:20
Kanwar

MUMBAI: Kanwar Dhillon who was last seen playing Shiva in Star Plus’s Pandya Store, has been rumoured to be part of Bigg Boss 17 for the longest time. After the exit of the original cast in Pandya Store, the speculations immediately began about him being part of the upcoming season of India’s biggest reality show. As we are just days away from the launch of Bigg Boss 17, Kanwar took to social media to clarify all the rumours and speculations.

Taking to his Instagram, Kanwar posted a story saying, “Let’s put an end to these speculations.. Not doing Bigg Boss this year but will definitely do the show in the near future!”

He continued by saying, “About the next project, I have a few things lined up & to decide from depending on many factors. Good things take time & you will definitely know soon!”

The actor also used the opportunity to thank his loyal fans, “Shoutout to all my fans, thank you for the crazy love you shower upon me.. I will be back soon!”

Kanwar Dhillon’s fans have since been showering love on the actor over social media, and assured him that they are always there to support him and his work!

Kanwar Dhillon bigg boss 17 Shiva Star Plus Pandya Store TellyChakkar
Like
2
Love
1
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 10/12/2023 - 14:20

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Oh No! Malishka to kill Rishi and Lakshmi in Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi?
MUMBAI :Bhagya Lakshmi, a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a...
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Exclusive! Guns and Gulaab Fame Adrija Sinha to participate in the show?
MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.Many celebrities have been contestants...
Pandya Store: Oh No! Suman is on Ventilator; Chiku surprises Amresh by turning rebellious
MUMBAI: The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and...
Wow! This actor struggled with Dyslexia, worked as a waiter, sold tea for 14 years; is part of many blockbusters
MUMBAI: They say it's never too late to fulfill your dreams and do what you are truly passionate about and love. This...
Wow! Here are the Diwali Looks to expect this year
MUMBAI: Diwali is one of the most loved and awaited festivals of India. It is the festival of lights. From gorgeous...
Karan Wahi and Maanvi Gagroo are ready to take you on a romantic ride filled with laughter! Here are 5 reasons why ‘Half Love Half Arranged’ has to be on your binge list!
MUMBAI: Amazon miniTV – Amazon’s free video streaming service recently released its much-awaited rom-com series ‘Half...
Recent Stories
Boman
Wow! This actor struggled with Dyslexia, worked as a waiter, sold tea for 14 years; is part of many blockbusters
Latest Video
Related Stories
JHALAK
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Exclusive! Guns and Gulaab Fame Adrija Sinha to participate in the show?
Suchitra
Exclusive! Choreographers Suchitra Iyengar and Tarun Raj Nihalani come on board for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11!
Shreya
On Indian Idol Season 14, Judge Shreya Ghoshal complimented Subhadeep Das, saying, “you are an incredible singer.”
Remo
Star Plus To Come Up With Its Seventh Season Of Dance+ Soon
Jannat Zubair
Jannat Zubair rolls out a new vlog on her working day despite being under the weather
Gauahar
Exclusive: Gauahar Khan’s husband Zaid Darbar comes on board for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11!