Actor Love Singh enjoys the reunion with Udaariyan actors Ankit, Priyanka, Abhishek and others

MUMBAI: Actor Love Singh is a well-known name in the entertainment world. He is currently seen playing the character of Pramodh in the Dangal TV show Milke bhi hum na mile. Before this show, the actor was seen as Abhiraj in the colors popular show- Udaariyaan.

Recently, actor Love Singh took to his Instagram story and shared an adorable picture with his Udaariyan actors from the get-together they recently had. In the photograph shared, Love can be seen posing with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, Abhishek Kumar, Abhiraaj Chawla and Kamal Dadialla. Well, Love shares a great bond with his former co-stars, and is often seen enjoying some quality time with them.

Fans got a delightful surprise when Love posted a picture with his Udaariyan team. Well, reunions are always beautiful as people get to spend time together and relive fond memories. And THIS picture of their reunion is surely going viral on social media.

Professionally, Love is known for essaying the role of Abhiraj in the popular Colors TV show Udaariyan and playing the lead role in the Punjabi show Khasma Nu Khani.