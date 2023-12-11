Actor Mohit Malhotra is happily single, and he says the right person comes into your life just when it's the right time for you to connect

MUMBAI : Given his fan following and the kind of female attention he gets, it's hard to believe that Mohit Malhotra is single. The Bhagya Lakshmi actor talks about the advantages and disadvantages of singlehood.

"I think there are both advantages and disadvantages of being single. The advantage is that you're just living your life by yourself. There's nobody to answer to. There's nobody, no responsibility,nobody to look after. You feel liberated. At the same time I think the disadvantage is at the end of the day, you actually seek companionship and you do want to spend some good time with someone when you come back home from work. So, it really depends on how you think. It's also like when you're single is when you want to be in a relationship and when you are in a relationship, that's when you want to be single," he says.

Mohit shares his thoughts about love and marriage, saying, "I believe that love is really important before you decide to get married. Marriage should never happen without love because love is what makes people stay together; it's what connects us all. It might take a while to truly fall in love with someone, but when it happens, I think it's the most beautiful thing in the world."

There is no fixed age for marriage. Times have changed and people have become more liberal now. Agreeing, he says, "There's definitely not a fixed age for marriage.What you really need to do is that when you find the right person, when you find that great connection, it automatically, organically ends in marriage and that is the right way to do it. Finding the right partner that fits your lifestyle, fits your definition of companionship is necessary. I think that is more important than getting married at a certain age," he explains.

So, what kind of qualities are you looking for in a woman? Well, there are quite a few. I want her to be smart, well-traveled, ambitious, and have her own goals and dreams. When two people with their own visions come together, they can enhance each other's lives, and that's important to me. Of course, she should also be attractive. These are the things I'm seeking in a partner, and I believe that when the time is right, everything will work out well, and he finishes with a smile.