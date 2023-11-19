Actor Monika Bhadoriya: Being single is my personal choice; it has nothing to do with any of my personal or professional activities

MUMBAI : Every project teaches you something new, and then there are those that are special in more ways than one. For Monika Bhadoriya, the latter is true when it comes to her show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actor shares about having an amazing experience working on it.



“I am very grateful to have done this show as I have learned a lot. But since things did not go in a positive way because of the fights, I just understood one thing: you shouldn’t be in a place where there are negative energies. I had also fought with them since day one, but I tried to get away with it and still tried working with them and trying to stretch it. So when you stretch it, it has to blast at the end. And the same happened with me. You should know when to take a step back,” she says.



Keen on doing reality shows, she is open to a variety of offers. “Yes, I would love to do Bigg Boss if I get the opportunity. Don’t like to limit myself and want to learn as much as I can,” she shares.



Monika turned 30 recently. Her fans are curious to know about her relationship status and plans of settling down.



“Being single is my personal choice; it has nothing to do with any of my personal or professional activities. I love the feeling of freedom of a solo individual. I love travelling solo, and don’t like to share my personal space with anyone. I don’t want to be in a relationship because it begins with a lot of responsibility, and there is so much to handle thereafter. There is no balanced relationship in this era, and I have seen people drift apart so easily. So I would rather be single,” she adds.



Talking more about relationships in these times, she says, “It is very important to balance things out. People, these days, don’t have tolerance or patience in them. Even love marriages are falling apart. Everyone has so much ego, so it doesn’t get balanced. I believe a relationship needs tolerance and trust between the two individuals to be imperfectly perfect.”



Life in this era is really moving fast. Many have realised the importance of self love and have started to think about themselves individually.



“Marriage is a beautiful thing, but society has set a pattern for it. But I don’t think it is important for me because I want to live my life in my own way. If there’s no balance, I think people fall out of love, and there’s the whole process of separation and fights, and this is something I want to stay away from. Also, there’s no pressure for marriage, and I want to focus on my career for now,” she adds.



Monika names Genelia Deshmukh and Ritesh Deshmukh as the ideal couple. “They make love look very beautiful. And I love seeing them,” she says.



So what are the advantages of being single? “Everything has its own pros and cons. As a single person, you are responsible for your things. You do everything for yourself only, which I happily do. And I want to live a life without any blame games and learn at every step. I love being a solo traveller; it makes you confident and independent. So just like there are many pros to marriage, there are also many pros to being single,” she ends with a smile.

