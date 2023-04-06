Actor Mrunal Jain and his Son spotted for a haircut at Sameer Salmani's Salon in Bandra!

Mrunal Jain

MUMBAI: The good-looking actor Mrunal Jain and his good-looking Son decided to go for a haircut at  Sameer Salmani's Salon in Bandra. Both came out with their ravishing new look.

His son Jiyaan was an eye candy for everyone present there. Mrunal Jain says, "I keep changing my hairstyle and looks from time to time. Monsoons are at their peak. So I decided to go to Salmani's salon in Bandra which is near St. Andrews Church. Jiyaan was quite a sport and we both came out happy from the salon and got a lot of good responses after I posted a reel."Sameer Salmani says, "Mrunal was a delight. His hair is quite good and he and his son were quite cool and it was a pleasure to have him at the salon."

For the uninitiated, Mrunal is a well-known actor best remembered for TV Show Uttaran, the film Sooryavanshi and Tennis Premier League. Mrunal is efficiently balancing his personal and professional life. And is in talks for new web series as well as TV Shows.

