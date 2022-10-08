Actor Paras Kalnawat highlights his bond with his elder sister on Raksha Bandhan

MUMBAI : This year Actor Paras Kalnawat will be celebrating the Raksha Bandhan festival with his best friend who is like a brother to him, Manan Shah, and Dhruvi Shah, his Bhabhi whom Paras refers to as his sister. Dhruvi is the one who's going to tie rakhi and celebrate the festival of brother-sister this year.

As we know that Paras Kalnawat has recently been into the headlines after his exit from the television show ‘Anupamaa’ and subsequently made his debut with the dance reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10’.

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Paras Kalnawat shares about the relationship with his elder sister, Pragati Kalnawat Sharma, “My sister is 5 years elder to me and currently, she is settled in the United States, after getting married to my Jiju (Navjot Sharma) three years back. I can share a lot of stories with you about my sister as she loves me but one thing that I truly admire is her sacrifices for me at different stages of our lives. Starting from my childhood, Pragati Di has convinced our parents to meet all of my wants while holding back her own. Be it a mobile phone or anything else, even if our parents didn't agree to fulfill my wish. She has constantly been present to persuade them! I haven't observed a brother-sister bond like the one I have with my sister in the current generation scenario.”

“During my struggling phase in Mumbai, there were times when I used to feel sick and depressed as I was not able to crack auditions. Even though she had a busy work schedule at the time, Pragati Di used to come all the way to Mumbai and visit me despite working in a corporate office in Pune for 2-3 days straight. Adding to Pragati Di’s sacrifice, She has offered her own salary and savings to cover the cost of my acting course. I can proudly say that what I am today is a result of my sister's dream for me to succeed as an actor and definitely I am gonna work hard to make her dream come true.”

Paras Kalnawat shared a picture with her sister Pragati Kalnawat Sharma and his cousin brother Shubham Kalnawat. They have all grown up together.

Take a look at the picture: