Actor Rajeev Khandelwal becomes an active SOCIAL MEDIA user

MUMBAI: Actor Rajeev Khandelwal is a multi faceted actor. The man has been around from a decade now and has an array of profiles in his kitty.

Now social media has made the world a smaller place to live in. Today, actors can connect with their fans easily and can interact with them on a regular basis giving out minute to minute details of all that they are upto.

And looks like Rajeev, who hasn't been all that active on the platform, is making use of the medium to connect with all his fans.

Recently, he has put up a lot of posts of himself and the fans are in awe of him.

Since the digital medium is also about promoting their latest projects, the actor is making the maximum use of the same by spreading the word about his upcoming projects for his fans to look forward to along with some pictures of him from his vacation mode which are nothing short of a visual delight!

Show your love for Rajeev in the comments below!