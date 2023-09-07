Actor Ruhaan Saapru: What I like the most about the monsoon is the scent of earth after the first showed

MUMBAI: Monsoon is here and who does not love soaking in the first rain of the season or enjoy their favourite food with their loved one? Even though going out during the season might not be something we enjoy, there is something romantic about the rains. Actor Ruhaan Saapru, who has done projects such as Ek Veer ki Ardaas - Veera, Sadda Haq, Jhalli Anjali, and then Kalash, says the first thing likes about the season is the smell of petrichor.



“What I like the most about the monsoon is the scent of earth after the first shower. For me, a long drive to either Lonavala or Mahabaleshwar is one monsoon tradition I follow every year,” he says.



Shooting outdoors becomes an issue during this time. “Monsoon has its own pros and cons. During rains, work is affected and the travel time also increases. Also you cannot have a fast lifestyle when it pours. All outdoor shoots are usually cancelled and shifted to indoor during this time,” he adds.

Traffic jams become a big issue, especially in metropolises like Mumbai. Agreeing, Ruhaan adds, “Traffic is a major issue in Mumbai and over the past years I have not been able to find a solution to beat the traffic especially in monsoon (smiles).”



While it’s fun to enjoy it raining outside from the comfort of your home, in case one is stepping out one need to be prepared and must take care of their hair and skin. In general, during this season, these things require special care.



“My monsoon regime is nothing different from other seasons. The only thing I do differently is that I consume a lot of hot liquids, especially soup in my diet. It keeps your body warm and helps in building immunity to fight the flu during rains. Also, all throughout the monsoon season, I say goodbye to full-length trousers. I stick to just shorts, a pair of crocs, I keep my moisturiser handy and I’m sorted,” he says, before sharing his childhood memory of the season.



“My best childhood memory is playing football in the rain. While in school, I used to come home drenched and dirty almost every day after playing football in muddy puddles. One thing I realise now is that the rains are difficult for all moms,” he says.



And, what’s your favourite monsoon song and why? “It has to be ‘Ek ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si. This song has some extraordinary flavour to it. I just can’t get over it. Also, I love playing this song on my guitar,” he ends.



