Actor Shivin Narang to star in Prerna Arora-Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's next music video

MUMBAI: For actor Shivin Narang it’s a great time. After bagging the Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Goodbye' Narang has got 'Hari Up' in his kitty. And now the latest is the music video titled Musafir by Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth and Prerna Arora. Shivin will be seen in the music video being done in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu.

A leading portal has reported that It was Prerna's decision to sign up Shivin for the song, which will have the voice of Ankit Tiwari. Shivin is working in her upcoming film 'Hari Up' and Prerna finds very good acting potential in him. Prena also confirmed this and said, "Shivin will do a fabulous job in both - 'Musafir' and 'Hari Up'. After the shoot is over, Prerna and Shivin plan to fly to Benaras where they will start the first schedule of 'Hari Up'. "The movie 'Hari Up' will also see a song in Ayodhya. Interestingly Shivin has been a popular name in the showbiz and has also featured in many popular music videos titled Sunn Zara, Toota Tara, Fakira and Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi.

Shivin’s fans will be thrilled to see him in various projects like this.