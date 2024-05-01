Actor Srishti Jain joins the cast of COLORS’ ‘Chand Jalne Laga' as Priti

MUMBAI : Celebrated as one of the most passionate love stories on television, COLORS’ 'Chand Jalne Laga' continues to capture viewers' hearts with its beautiful narrative. The show takes an electrifying turn with the introduction of Srishti Jain in the role of Priti, promising to bring a fresh dynamic to the evolving romance between Dev (Vishal Aditya Singh) and Tara (Kanika Mann).

In the tumultuous journey of Tara and Dev, Priti will be seen adding spark to their life as Tara’s friend. Hailing from a traditional background, Priti is a young widow who will be seen innocent and bubbly in nature. She grapples with societal restrictions but embraces them for the sake of preserving norms and honouring her elders. In the upcoming episodes of the show, Priti becomes Tara's ally, offering her support in various unexpected ways. How will Priti’s arrival shake up the lives of Dev and Tara? Only time will tell!

Speaking about her entry into the show, Srishti Jain expresses her excitement, stating, “I've been eagerly waiting for a chance to collaborate with COLORS, and I’m thrilled that it's finally happening! The start of 2024 couldn't have been more fantastic - I got the call for this role on the eve of the new year! I'll be seen essaying the character of Priti, who becomes Tara's go-to person during her tough times. The introduction of Priti will bring a new dynamic to the love story of Dev and Tara. Here’s hoping that the viewers will welcome and cheer for me and my character on this new journey!”

In the current storyline, Dev and Tara's chemistry takes a hit when Jyothi enters, claiming Dev as her son. Despite Dev's chivalrous efforts, he vehemently denies any connection with her. Can Tara recognize Dev as her childhood pal? Will Dev see through the chaos and recognize Tara's innocence?

Watch the most passionate love story 'Chand Jalne Laga’ airing every Monday to Sunday at 6:00 pm only on COLORS!

