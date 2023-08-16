Actor Swatantra Bharat joins &TV’s Doosri Maa as Shamshera!

MUMBAI: With numerous impressive performances in Films, television shows, actor Swatantra Bharat has established himself as a well-known face in the entertainment industry. The actor is now gearing up to join the cast of &TV’s family drama, Doosri Maa, embodying the dynamic character named Shamshera, that will skilfully bring new arcs into the lives of Krishna (Aayudh Bhanushali) and Yashoda (Neha Joshi), injecting a fresh dose of drama into the show and curiosity into the viewer’s mind.

About his entry as Shamshera in the show, Swatantra Bharat shares, “My character Shamshera is a robust local goon and a kabaddi team trainer who forges a connection with Krishna due to their shared background as orphans. Following the loss of his mother and abandonment by his father, Shamshera resorted to a misguided path to assert control in his community. Upon hearing Krishna's story, a deep bond forms between them, and Shamshera's affection for him deepens once he learns of Krishna's unwavering dedication to his Doosri Maa and sisters (Neha Joshi). Shamshera provides Krishna with work at his kabaddi practice grounds, enabling him to earn money for his family as Krishna declines financial aid otherwise. Shamshera will remain steadfast in supporting Yashoda and Krishna's livelihood, firmly standing by them in every situation.” He adds, “Shamshera embodies a distinctive character, blending a mix of virtues and vices within himself. Despite his tough exterior, he carries a softer side within. I am thrilled to take on this role, which promises rich complexity. The team is very supportive, especially our show director Imtiaz Punjabi Ji. I can barely contain my excitement to witness the audience's response to my portrayal of Shamshera, aka Ustad Ji. I am also learning Kabaddi’s tactics while shooting my scenes for the show and thoroughly enjoying the process.”

The actor, who has been part of some popular films while sharing his acting journey, mentions, "I have done many blockbuster films and did various roles in TV. My journey started as a fashion designer, but I was destined to be an actor. Along with acting, I do some vlogging, explore various historical and religious places, and share interesting details through research."

Watch Swatantra Bharat as Samshera in Doosri Maa on August 17th in the show, which airs every Monday to Friday at 8:00 pm only on &TV!