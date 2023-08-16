Actor Swatantra Bharat joins &TV’s Doosri Maa as Shamshera!

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 08/16/2023 - 11:38
Swatantra Bharat

MUMBAI: With numerous impressive performances in Films, television shows, actor Swatantra Bharat has established himself as a well-known face in the entertainment industry. The actor is now gearing up to join the cast of &TV’s family drama, Doosri Maa, embodying the dynamic character named Shamshera, that will skilfully bring new arcs into the lives of Krishna (Aayudh Bhanushali) and Yashoda (Neha Joshi), injecting a fresh dose of drama into the show and curiosity into the viewer’s mind.

About his entry as Shamshera in the show, Swatantra Bharat shares, “My character Shamshera is a robust local goon and a kabaddi team trainer who forges a connection with Krishna due to their shared background as orphans. Following the loss of his mother and abandonment by his father, Shamshera resorted to a misguided path to assert control in his community. Upon hearing Krishna's story, a deep bond forms between them, and Shamshera's affection for him deepens once he learns of Krishna's unwavering dedication to his Doosri Maa and sisters (Neha Joshi). Shamshera provides Krishna with work at his kabaddi practice grounds, enabling him to earn money for his family as Krishna declines financial aid otherwise. Shamshera will remain steadfast in supporting Yashoda and Krishna's livelihood, firmly standing by them in every situation.” He adds, “Shamshera embodies a distinctive character, blending a mix of virtues and vices within himself. Despite his tough exterior, he carries a softer side within. I am thrilled to take on this role, which promises rich complexity. The team is very supportive, especially our show director Imtiaz Punjabi Ji. I can barely contain my excitement to witness the audience's response to my portrayal of Shamshera, aka Ustad Ji. I am also learning Kabaddi’s tactics while shooting my scenes for the show and thoroughly enjoying the process.”

The actor, who has been part of some popular films while sharing his acting journey, mentions, "I have done many blockbuster films and did various roles in TV. My journey started as a fashion designer, but I was destined to be an actor. Along with acting, I do some vlogging, explore various historical and religious places, and share interesting details through research." 
Watch Swatantra Bharat as Samshera in Doosri Maa on August 17th in the show, which airs every Monday to Friday at 8:00 pm only on &TV!

Swatantra Bharat &TV Doosri Maa Shamshera Aayudh Bhanushali Yashoda Neha Joshi Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 08/16/2023 - 11:38

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Katha Ankahee: Love Is In The Air! Viaan goes on one knee to propose Katha
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
EXCLUSIVE! Udaariyaan's Sonakshi Batra on getting love for Naaz: People confuse the character as the person, so I was hesitant to play a negative role on TV but viewers recognised the difference between me and and Naaz and I am overjoyed''
MUMBAI: Sonakshi Batra became a household name for her role Naaz in Colors' popular drama series Udaariyaan. The...
Happy Birthday Upen Patel! 10 Hottest pictures of the Bigg Boss 8 famed model/actor
MUMBAI: Upen Patel who was once the Hottie of B Town has been MIA for quite some time now. He got immense fame after...
Actor Swatantra Bharat joins &TV’s Doosri Maa as Shamshera!
MUMBAI: With numerous impressive performances in Films, television shows, actor Swatantra Bharat has established...
Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka: OMG! Aradhana runs into her mother in the temple
MUMBAI: Since its first glimpse, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest romance drama ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’ has...
Anupamaa: Reality Check! Anupama makes Pakhi see the reality, Pakhi blinded by Adhik’s love
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
Pernia Qureshi
Sexy! Aisha actress Pernia Qureshi is too hot to handle in these pictures
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sonakshi Batra
EXCLUSIVE! Udaariyaan's Sonakshi Batra on getting love for Naaz: People confuse the character as the person, so I was hesitant to play a negative role on TV but viewers recognised the difference between me and and Naaz and I am overjoyed''
Upen Patel
Happy Birthday Upen Patel! 10 Hottest pictures of the Bigg Boss 8 famed model/actor
Jennifer Winget
Breaking! Jennifer Winget to play the lead in SoBo Films next for Sony TV!
Chestha Mehta
Exclusive! Chestha Mehta roped in for Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment’s next for Dangal TV!
Siddharth Kumar Tewary
Exclusive! Siddharth Kumar Tewary's show Shrimad Ramayan to be launched in January 2024 on Sony TV
Sindoor Ki Keemat
Exclusive! Sindoor Ki Keemat fame Prateik Chaudhary roped in for Dangal TV's upcoming show by Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment