This actor will replace Raj Anadkat as Tapu on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah?

Kairav wants to bring Aarohi to the Goenka mansion as he does not trust the Birlas, but Aarohi said that she wanted to continue her life with Ruhi at the Birla mansion.
MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show stars Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda in the lead and is produced by Rajan Shahi. The upcoming episodes of the show are going to be full of drama and twists that will keep you hooked on to your screens.
Abhimanyu and Manjiri breathe a sigh of relief regarding Aarohi's decision to resume her life at the Birla mansion.

Aarohi has settled down in the Birla mansion well compared to what Kairav thinks of the circumstances there.

Kairav gets angry with himself for not being able to help his sisters when they needed him the most.

He breaks down as he recollects his beautiful childhood memories of the three of them, and how things are completely different now.

Kairav is disappointed that he is not able to keep up with the promises he made to his little sisters, Aarohi and Akshara, during every Rakhi

Dadi hopes that in his sadness, he would develop a strong hatred.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 02/13/2023 - 11:37

