Actor Yogendra Kumeria seen in Yash Patnaik's Gauna: I watch my show after I come home!

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 09/10/2023 - 22:15
Yogendra

MUMBAI: “When you want to see entertainment with your family, then you can watch TV. The whole family can sit together and watch a good show. OTT is generally for personal viewing and private viewing because many of the elements are not for family viewing. You cannot sit with your parents or siblings and enjoy it. It is for personal viewing. But if you want to have a family experience together, then TV shows are there. So now the audience has a choice. They can go out and watch movies if they want to watch in solitude, they can watch OTT. If they want to watch it together, then they can watch TV shows. Definitely, it is a competition,” he says.

 The TV industry has evolved over the years, adding, “The TV industry has evolved over the years, and these are positive changes. Change is always required to survive. Previously, the shows used to be weekly, then they became daily soaps, coming from Monday to Friday. Now, our show is coming Monday to Saturday. When you have Monday to Saturday, all six days with just one holiday, the pressure for the team is also there to bring out the best in limited time. So we try our best with whatever resources, at whatever time, and with patience, we get to make a great show. Success is in God's hands, and God is always kind.

”Meanwhile, ask him how he unwinds after hard day at work, and he says, “Our shooting schedule is erratic, and we have to meet deadlines, so we hardly get any time to unwind. As soon as the shoot is over, we have to battle traffic and finally reach home. After that, there is no energy to do anything, but yeah, I watch my show after I come home so that I can see how the story is progressing and how we are performing and what the improvement areas are. Apart from that, when I am free, I watch movies and chill out. I go out on holiday, but I don't think that is possible when you're shooting 12 hours, 14 hours a day. Yeah, on an off day, yes, I definitely go out for a one-day picnic or something like that to unwind, and again the next day, we have to report on the set for the shoot. So, I'm enjoying this phase.”

Yogendra Kumeria Yash Patnaik Nail Polish Jaane Kyun De Yaaron Lakshmi Mahima TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 09/10/2023 - 22:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Beautiful! Saira Banu proposed Dilip Kumar for marriage in this unique way, read more
MUMBAI:  Veteran actor Saira Banu, who recently made her Instagram debut, often shares anecdotes and throwback pictures...
Must read! Kusha Kapila opens up about her divorce and breaks silence on the rumours of dating Arjun Kapoor
MUMBAI: Kusha Kapila, who will soon be seen in the films Sukhee and Thank You for Coming, is transitioning from content...
Aww! Chef Sanjeev Kapoor reveals about his innocent love story with wife Alyona Kapoor
MUMBAI: Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor was one of the first Indian chefs to get his own television show Khana Khazana in...
Stunning! Jailer, Gadar 2 to OMG 2: Check out These Bollywood films Box Office before Shah Rukh Khan's film Jawan creates havoc
MUMBAI: The most awaited movie in Bollywood, Jawan, is directed by Atlee and stars Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role...
Actor Yogendra Kumeria seen in Yash Patnaik's Gauna: I watch my show after I come home!
MUMBAI: “When you want to see entertainment with your family, then you can watch TV. The whole family can sit together...
OMG! Gadar 2 fame Ameesha Patel makes shocking revelations about Hrithik Roshan; Was 'very disturbed' following a series of flops after Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai
MUMBAI: Ameesha Patel, the star of the patriotic action movie Gadar 2, is enjoying the success of the movie, which has...
Recent Stories
SAIRA BANU
Beautiful! Saira Banu proposed Dilip Kumar for marriage in this unique way, read more
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sanjeev Kapoor
Aww! Chef Sanjeev Kapoor reveals about his innocent love story with wife Alyona Kapoor
Jaswinder Gardner
Jaswinder Gardner: I’m very proud and honoured to be stepping aboard COLORS’ ‘Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyag Tandav
Nishant Malkani
Nishant Malkani to essay a practical business tycoon Raghav, in Sony SAB’s Pashminna
Rupali Ganguly
Wow! From Rupali Ganguly to Siddharth Nigam, check out how the stars celebrated Janmashtami
Sai
Exclusive! Sai Deodar roped in for Sony TV’s Dabangi!
Asawari
Exclusive! Asawari Joshi roped in for Sony TV’s Dabangi!