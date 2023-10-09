Actor Yogendra Kumeria seen in Yash Patnaik's Gauna: I watch my show after I come home!

MUMBAI: “When you want to see entertainment with your family, then you can watch TV. The whole family can sit together and watch a good show. OTT is generally for personal viewing and private viewing because many of the elements are not for family viewing. You cannot sit with your parents or siblings and enjoy it. It is for personal viewing. But if you want to have a family experience together, then TV shows are there. So now the audience has a choice. They can go out and watch movies if they want to watch in solitude, they can watch OTT. If they want to watch it together, then they can watch TV shows. Definitely, it is a competition,” he says.

The TV industry has evolved over the years, adding, “The TV industry has evolved over the years, and these are positive changes. Change is always required to survive. Previously, the shows used to be weekly, then they became daily soaps, coming from Monday to Friday. Now, our show is coming Monday to Saturday. When you have Monday to Saturday, all six days with just one holiday, the pressure for the team is also there to bring out the best in limited time. So we try our best with whatever resources, at whatever time, and with patience, we get to make a great show. Success is in God's hands, and God is always kind.

”Meanwhile, ask him how he unwinds after hard day at work, and he says, “Our shooting schedule is erratic, and we have to meet deadlines, so we hardly get any time to unwind. As soon as the shoot is over, we have to battle traffic and finally reach home. After that, there is no energy to do anything, but yeah, I watch my show after I come home so that I can see how the story is progressing and how we are performing and what the improvement areas are. Apart from that, when I am free, I watch movies and chill out. I go out on holiday, but I don't think that is possible when you're shooting 12 hours, 14 hours a day. Yeah, on an off day, yes, I definitely go out for a one-day picnic or something like that to unwind, and again the next day, we have to report on the set for the shoot. So, I'm enjoying this phase.”