Actors give their definition of love this Valentine's Day

MUMBAI: Amit Sarin: I would define love as growing together and being together in happy and sad times.

Himanshu Malhotra: My definition of love would be loving each other no matter how hard times are, supporting and pushing hard to achieve the goals, motivating each other to be better every day.

Vijayendra Kumeria: I would define love as being able to love till we grow old, love is not just holding hands and giving gifts I would say it’s an expression beyond actions, you feel just right to be with the person you are.

Mrunal Jain: Love is being able to love when you yourself don’t feel loved, it's being able to love the person no matter how miserable she is.

Sharad Malhotra: Love is to accept one's flaws, still be able to love, it is knowing that you are not alone and home is where your love is.

Adaa Khan: Love is friendship. It is all about heart. Words are not needed always.

Jasmin Bhasin: Love is the pure form of friendship. It need not be always romantic. It is a connection of two hearts.

Mohit Malhotra: Love is a passion with emotion. It makes the sky filled with rainbow