ACTORS PERSPECTIVE! The constant TROLLING by Udaariyaan fans does affect the actors of the show

Their harsh comments does affect them all as they expect the artist to revert to them everytime they text, and from giving them respect in first few texts if the actor doesn't revert then start abusing them.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 08/01/2022 - 18:32
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked. The show has been climbing the stairs of success real quick. It is among the top shows on the TRP charts with intense twists and turns.

Well, the fan club's of Udaariyaan have been a boon and curse both for the actors. There have been instances when the reaction has gone too far from just trolls, the actors have been abused, mocked and even threatened for life and rape in these messages. Though, the actors say that they have accepted them with a pinch of salt but it does affect them a lot. It is okay to hate a character onscreen but it isn't okay to extend it so much that the actor's mental health due to their work comes at stake. 

Like every other job, even the actors are working, the only difference is that they are a public figure. It is often noticed that the trollers are young social media users who aren't actually mature viewers who understand the story or content produced. Their harsh comments does affect them all as they expect the artist to revert to them everytime they text, and from giving them respect in first few texts if the actor doesn't revert then start abusing them. 

It is every actor, every artists request to stop this kind of trolling and these unnecessary reactions on the hard work they are putting for all their viewers to keep them entertained. There are many actors who are quite old and aren't tech savy but they do know how to read comments atleast on the social media accounts that they have, this does break their heart to see after putting in so much of efforts they have been hated by the viewers, at times the characters aren't even negative yet they bare the brunt of it. 

Not just Udaariyaan but we have noted so many instances with other show actors too, the harsh comments and reactions Anupamaa's Vanraj and Toshu recieve. Absolutely degrading and nasty language that is used to address the cast members of Pandya Store, Pakhi from Ghum and many more such trolling incidents that we have noted for all the negative and grey characters after the sudden explode of Social media. 

