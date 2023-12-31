Actors reveal their festive New Year plans!

MUMBAI : This time of year, everyone's getting ready to say goodbye to 2023 and welcome 2024 with excitement. &TV’s artists are also preparing to celebrate the New Year with their loved ones and reveal their upcoming plans. These include Ashutosh Kulkarni (Krishan Bihari Vajpayee) and Neha Joshi (Krishna Devi Vajpayee) from 'Atal', Yogesh Tripathi (Daroga Happu Singh) and Geetanjali Mishra (Rajesh) from 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan', Shubhangi Atre (Angoori Bhabi) and Rohitashv Gour (Manmohan Tiwari) from 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai'. Ashutosh Kulkarni, essaying Krishan Bihari Vajpayee in Atal, shares, “The New Year fills me with sheer excitement! The essence of celebration lies in the cherished company of loved ones and beloved family. This year, my wife and I have charted our journey to Pune, the abode of my dear parents. Our plans are nothing short of delightful; we've earmarked a luxurious dinner at a splendid restaurant for the eve of New Year's. I eagerly look forward to immersing myself in the enchanting atmosphere of festivity and joy during this time. As the clock strikes midnight, surrounded by the laughter and love of family, I anticipate a moment of pure joy and gratitude. Furthermore, the dawn of the New Year beckons a visit to a renowned temple nearby. Seeking blessings for the year ahead has become a heartwarming tradition, signifying hope, gratitude, and a sense of renewal. In these moments, I cherish the union of family, the warmth of togetherness, and the spiritual reassurance gained from seeking blessings for the future. Here's to a New Year brimming with love, prosperity, and abundant blessings for all.” Geetanjali Mishra, essaying Rajesh Singh in Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, says, “We have planned adventurous hikes through the lush trails, excited about discovering hidden gems and breathtaking viewpoints that Lonavala is famous for. The chilly evenings call for cosy gatherings around a crackling bonfire, sharing stories, laughter, and toasting the incredible moments we've shared. Moreover, we've set aside time for some relaxation, pampering ourselves at a nearby spa to unwind and recharge for the year ahead. This New Year's getaway is not just about the destination; it's about the memories we create, the laughter that will echo through the hills, and the camaraderie that strengthens with every shared experience. In these moments, I'm reminded of the importance of friendship, the joy found in simple pleasures, and the beauty of being present in each passing moment. Here's to embracing the serenity of Lonavala, creating lasting memories, and welcoming the New Year with hearts full of laughter and companionship. Cheers to an unforgettable start to an incredible year ahead!” Shubhangi Atre, essaying Angoori Bhabi in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, says, “At my farmhouse in Malshej Ghat, surrounded by serene landscapes and refreshing air, I intend to immerse myself in the tranquillity of nature. I'll take strolls through the lush greenery, perhaps enjoy a picnic by the riverside, and relish the simple yet profound joys that nature graciously offers. This time away allows me to reflect on the year gone by, appreciate the lessons learned, and set intentions for the new beginning. It's a moment for self-renewal and contemplation, aligning myself with the natural rhythms that inspire and rejuvenate. As the sun sets on this remarkable day, I'll be grateful for the beauty around me and the opportunities the upcoming year holds. Here's to embracing nature's embrace, finding solace in its beauty, and stepping into the New Year refreshed and recharged. Wishing everyone abundant joy, prosperity, and a year brimming with delightful surprises!”

Neha Joshi, essaying Krishna Devi Vajpayee in Atal, shares, “I'm not particularly fond of the bustling ambience of clubs and bars, especially considering that most places adopt that atmosphere on such occasions. I generally opt for a more serene gathering at home during these times. A friend is graciously hosting a social gathering this New Year's Eve at their residence. I eagerly anticipate relishing delightful cuisine and enriching conversations among friends. Our plans also include partaking in games, and I've taken upon myself the task of brainstorming ideas, a responsibility I've already commenced preparing for and jotting down thoughts.” Yogesh Tripathi, essaying Daroga Happu Singh in Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, says, “Thankfully, our team has been granted a two-day break for the New Year, inspiring me to plan a getaway to a nearby hill station with my family. Given my demanding shooting schedule, I've regretfully had limited time with my children. Thus, the upcoming New Year presents a perfect opportunity to delight them with an unexpected trip. We'll welcome 2024 with a grand celebration, and I'm immensely excited about the prospect.” Rohitashv Gour, essaying Manmohan Tiwari in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, says, “I eagerly anticipate a relaxing time with friends and family, relishing some well-deserved 'Me Time.' Given my friends' shared love for food, my wife and I have curated an enticing menu for the evening, complemented by live music. While I cherish travelling, it's something we've slated for early next year. Here's to wishing everyone a New Year filled with joy and security!”

