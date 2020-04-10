Actors share what love means to them!

MUMBAI: Amit Sarin: I would define love as growing together and being together in happy and sad times. My wife is my love.
Vijayendra Kumeria: I would define love as being able to love till we grow old, love is not just holding hands and giving gifts I would say it’s an expression beyond actions, you feel just right to be with the person you are.
Mrunal Jain: Love is being able to love when you yourself don’t feel loved, it's being able to love the person no matter how miserable she is.
Sharad Malhotra: Love is to accept one's flaws, still be able to love, it is knowing that you are not alone and home is where your love is.
Adaa Khan: Love is friendship. It is all about heart. Words are not needed always. Love is pure and unadulterated.
Jasmin Bhasin: Love is the pure form of friendship. It need not be always romantic. It is a connection of two hearts. It makes life interesting.
Mohit Malhotra: Love is a passion with emotion. It makes the sky filled with rainbow. Love means unconditional feelings and emotions!
Shashank Vyas: Love is friendship. Love is when there is twinkle in eyes and guitar bajtha hai dil mein. In other words love is kuch kuch hota hai.
The multicoloured outfit suits best on
Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?