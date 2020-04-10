Actors share what love means to them!

MUMBAI: Amit Sarin: I would define love as growing together and being together in happy and sad times. My wife is my love.

Vijayendra Kumeria: I would define love as being able to love till we grow old, love is not just holding hands and giving gifts I would say it’s an expression beyond actions, you feel just right to be with the person you are.

Mrunal Jain: Love is being able to love when you yourself don’t feel loved, it's being able to love the person no matter how miserable she is.

Sharad Malhotra: Love is to accept one's flaws, still be able to love, it is knowing that you are not alone and home is where your love is.

Adaa Khan: Love is friendship. It is all about heart. Words are not needed always. Love is pure and unadulterated.

Jasmin Bhasin: Love is the pure form of friendship. It need not be always romantic. It is a connection of two hearts. It makes life interesting.

Mohit Malhotra: Love is a passion with emotion. It makes the sky filled with rainbow. Love means unconditional feelings and emotions!

Shashank Vyas: Love is friendship. Love is when there is twinkle in eyes and guitar bajtha hai dil mein. In other words love is kuch kuch hota hai.