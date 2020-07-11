Actors who played Lord SHIVA on Television!

There are a lot of actors who have played this character in different shows.
MUMBAI : Mythological shows have a different fan following. The shows are watched by a family audience and are loved a lot. Well, there are a lot of characters which are played in the show and one of the famuous mythological God is known as the God of Gods – Shiva.
There are a lot of actors who have played this character in different shows.
Today we list the actors who nailed the character of Mahadev and made their way into the hearts of the audience.
Take a look:
Himanshu Soni in Neeli Chatri Wale
Amit Mehra played Shiva in Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanuman
Rohit Bakshi in Siya Ke Ram
Malkhan Singh in Vignaharta Ganesha
Tarun Khanna played the character of Shiva thrice in Karamphal Daata Shani, Paramavtar Shri Krishna and Radha Krishn
Saurabh Raaj Jain enacted Shiva in Mahakaali
Mohit Raina in Devon Ke Dev- Mahadev
Samar Jai Singh played the first Shiva on television in Om Namah Shivay
