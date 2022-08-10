Actress Ada Khan Set to Play the Negative Lead in Baalveer 3

Ada Khan

MUMBAI: Beautiful and talented actress Ada Khan has charmed her way through the Indian audiences' hearts with her spectacular performances. The actress is now armed with a news for her fans! She will next be seen in popular TV show Baalveer's season 3. Not only that but the charming diva will play the negative lead in the supernatural show. 

Baal Veer' has been Sony SAB’s one of the most popular shows. The show revolves around a young messiah who protects the nation from evil.Baalveer 3 was announced by the team recently which will star a brand-new cast.

Ada khan has not only found a comfortable position as a top-rated actor but also earned tremendous amount of love from all quarters. She opens up about being roped in for the show, " It is always challenging to play a negative role but I am glad people have accepted me in such roles. However, playing negative lead in Baalveer will be totally exciting for me since it is a fantasy show. I love my look and am extremely glad to be a part of the show that has previously gained so much popularity and love from viewers across age groups,"

Baalveer 3 Ada Khan Sony Sab Indian audiences Instagram TellyChakkar
