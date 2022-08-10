'Actress Aisha Yusuf Zai to debut in the television industry with Bekaaboo

MUMBAI: With there being hundreds of plot twists and fascinating stories each season, television serials have been on par with web series these days. From binging on old episodes to getting an option to watch the episode even before it telecasts on TV, OTT platforms have brought serials back to the limelight. In a newest show Bekaaboo with Shain Bhanot and Eisha Singh can be seen a new face that with her cuteness has debuted in the silver screen industry and this is none other than Aisha Yusuf Zai. With a south movie ‘Daas’, soon releasing as a main lead with Mr. Manzoor (film maker team of mani shankar) and working as one of the supporting actors in a music video of Dil Bechara alongside Late Sushant Singh Rajput, this girl is all set to set the silver screen on fire with her determination and bubbly personality.

When asked Aisha Yusuf Zai about initial impression working on a daily soap, she mentioned, “This indeed has been a dream come true opportunity to be working under such an iconic banner and while i'm fairly new in this industry, I'm baffled with the love and support i get from all the cast and crew into embarking this new journey and delivering my best. While 'Bekaaboo' has launched just a few days back, with the storyline of the serial being so interestingly written by Ekta Kapoor ma’am and Shobha Kapoor ma'am that it is certain that this serial is going to do wonders and I'm truly grateful to the entire team for letting me be a part of this epic saga.” This serial will be telecasted on Saturday & Sunday at 9:00 PM