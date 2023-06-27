Actress Anushka Srivastava of Star Bharat's show 'Meri Saas Bhoot Hai' is inspired by Bollywood queen Priyanka Chopra for her acting skills

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 06/27/2023 - 17:56
Priyanka Chopra for her acting skills

MUMBAI :The audience's favorite show Meri Saas Bhoot Hai that airs on Star Bharat has kept the viewers hooked to the story line and stellar performances by the cast. This unique ghostly mother-in-law and daughter-in-law pair of the TV is being well-liked by the audience. The bubbly Twinkle (played by Anushka Srivastava), who plays the second wife of Som (Vibhav Roy) is also creating a special place in the hearts of the audience. Anushka, who takes inspiration from actress Priyanka Chopra in acting, shared some special things about her and Priyanka's Jamshedpur connection.

Talking about her acting inspiration, actress Anushka Srivastava says, “The person I really admire in the industry is Priyanka Chopra. I like her a lot because she is from Jamshedpur and I am from Bihar. Today Jamshedpur comes under the state of Jharkhand, but earlier it was in Bihar only. She made us proud by winning the title of Miss World. I still watch all her interviews; I have also read books on her. Because she has gone ahead after a lot of struggle, I like her journey and I like her very much. I feel that whoever takes his first step in the industry must be thinking that their life should be like Priyanka Chopra Jonas."

The show Meri Saas Bhoot Hai has been consistently winning hearts of the audience with its unique storyline and exceptional performances. The post-leap track promises to take the viewers on a rollercoaster ride of emotions, laughter and suspense, as Gaura and Rekha take the viewers on a new journey with their ghost-catching adventures.

 

 

Star Bharat Meri Saas Bhoot Hai bubbly Twinkle TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 06/27/2023 - 17:56

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Must Read! Urvashi Rautela rubbishes rumors of buying bungalow of 190 crores says ‘media is crazy’
MUMBAI:Actress Urvashi Rautela is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in industry, over the...
Actress Anushka Srivastava of Star Bharat's show 'Meri Saas Bhoot Hai' is inspired by Bollywood queen Priyanka Chopra for her acting skills
MUMBAI :The audience's favorite show Meri Saas Bhoot Hai that airs on Star Bharat has kept the viewers hooked to the...
Tere Meri Doriyaann: What! Seerat falls in dilemma, Sahiba and Angad shocked
MUMBAI :Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Exclusive! Mid–week eviction to take place for the first time this season; Jiya Shankar or Aaliya Siddiqui to bid goodbye to the show
MUMBAI :The first week of Bigg Boss witnessed many ups and downs. Palak Purswani was the first one to get eliminated...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Sheezan Khan gets eliminated from the show; meet the top eight contestants of the show?
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Katha Ankahee: Oops! Viaan and Katha's awkward moment of hug, Katha starts to miss Viaan
MUMBAI :Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Recent Stories
Must Read! Urvashi Rautela rubbishes rumors of buying bungalow of 190 crores says ‘media is crazy’
Must Read! Urvashi Rautela rubbishes rumors of buying bungalow of 190 crores says ‘media is crazy’
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sheezan Khan
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Sheezan Khan gets eliminated from the show; meet the top eight contestants of the show?
Mohit Malik in the lead role.
Exclusive! Main Hoon Aparajita’s Garvita Sadhwani roped in for Rajan Shahi’s new show starring Mohit Malik!
Sumbul Toqueer Khan
Exclusive! Sumbul Toqueer Khan to collaborate with THIS popular Star for her music video? Find out who
Sreejita De and Michael Blohm
Wow! Check out Sreejita De and Michael Blohm-Pape’s wedding card; couple to tie the knot this July
Somya Seth
Must Read! Navya..Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal actress Somya Seth ties the knot for the second time; read on to know about her new husband
Exclusive! “I had very bad experiences in Mumbai, people cheated me for money, I had isolated myself” - Aman Maheshwari
Exclusive! “I had very bad experiences in Mumbai, people cheated me for money, I had isolated myself” - Aman Maheshwari