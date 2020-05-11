Actress Digangana Suryavanshi treats her fans with a musical week during lockdown

MUMBAI: With everyone grounded at home due to the social lockdown, Fry Day actress Digangana Suryavanshi has decided to treat her fans and followers with a week full of music and fun.

The show is called 'Sneak Peak into my Music Session' and will be running from Monday to Friday. Through these live shows, Digangana will be showcasing her musical talent, and interacting with various musicians and jamming with them. The special guests on the shows will be singers Zaman Khan and Shruti Dhasmana.

As she announced her show on her social media, she wrote, "Hiii everyone! I’ll b live on insta from this Monday to Friday at 7 pm IST sharp, to give u all a sneak peak into my music session, will have some musical guests join in too! See u all there!

Oh yes! Shall answer ur questions too!"

Digangana will soon be seen in a big banner Bollywood film that she can't talk about right now. She'll also appear opposite south actor Gopichand in Telugu film the Seeti Marr.