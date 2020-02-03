Actress Jasmeet Kaur (Adrika) from Meri Gudiya’ is inspired by the iconic character Komolika!

MUMBAI: The 'Meri Gudiya' show presented by Star Bharat is based on a unique story of mother-daughter where a mother returns to protect her 4-year-old daughter Avi even after she dies in the form of a doll. This story is liked by the audience very much. In this episode, the acting of actress Jasmeet Kaur playing the character of Adrika in this show is being well liked by the audience. This actress who looks like actress Urvashi Dholakia not only looks like her but also completely follows her past character Komolika in her show 'Meri Gudiya'.

Jasmeet Kaur (Adrika) says that I like my character in the show very much. I am playing a negative character in this show and I am enjoying doing it. I am following the famous on-screen character Komolika of actress Urvashi Dholakia to do justice to this character. My fans also compliment me on my social media account that I not only act like her but also look like her. I am very happy that my character reminds my fans of someone I follow.

Let me tell you that actress Jasmeet Kaur has done a great job in many films and shows before, which has been liked by her fans. In such a situation, how can they not like the character of Adrika in 'Meri Gudiya'?