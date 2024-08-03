Actress Jyoti Saxena On Women's Day Says, "It Isn't A Day About Discounts, It's About Equality Because true empowerment lies in dismantling systemic barriers that hamper women's progress

MUMBAI: As the world gears up to celebrate International Women's Day on March 8th, actress Jyoti Saxena voices a poignant reminder that the essence of this day transcends mere token gestures. Jyoti Saxena has always been very vocal about her thoughts and opinions and as the world celebrates Women's Day, the actress underscores the significance of shifting the narrative from superficial perks to substantive societal change.

"I feel Women's Day is only a day where women are celebrated more, but honestly I feel each and every day is a women's day. Stressing in a world full of judgments can never be easy, but I feel women like me and everyone out there can do it with great strength and power. We don't need a day dedicated to discounts and freebies. We all are very capable of buying those things for themselves. What we truly need is equality in its truest sense—equal pay, equal opportunities, and gender equality across all spheres of life."

She further adds, "We are almost in the 20th century, still women are being categorized and type casted by many things which is a harsh reality. I feel true empowerment lies in dismantling systemic barriers that hamper women's progress. We don't need just a day to know that we are special, for discounts, or we need flowers or anything because I totally relate with Miley Cyrus who says, I can buy myself flowers. and also I can take myself on solo dates, solo trips, what I just want by the society is to be treated equally and not categorized as we can do much more things then a man can do.", exclaims Jyoti Saxena.

As the world celebrates the achievements and contributions of women, Jyoti Saxena's message serves as a powerful reminder that Women's Day is not just a day of celebration, but a catalyst for meaningful change. It's a day to reaffirm our commitment to building a world where every woman is valued, respected, and empowered to fulfill her potential.