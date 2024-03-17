Actress Monika Singh takes on a new role as a producer with a music video titled "Baba Pahaadi" released on this Maha Shivratri.

Monika Singh

MUMBAI : Actress Monika Singh, known for her roles in shows like Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, and Tulsidham Ke Laddu Gopal, has ventured into production. Her debut as a producer comes with the release of the first song titled "Baba Pahaadi" under the banner of Shuli Media and Entertainment (Shuli Records). The song is now available on the YouTube channel Shuli Records.
  
Sharing about her interest in production, Singh says, "The life of an actor is very uncertain. Once a show is over, we are not sure when the next project will come -  it can take days, months or even years. So it is important to have different sources of income. That is why, me and my close group of friends, decided to start a production house. Apart from our maiden music video Baba Pahaadi I am planning a few other things as well. Let’s hope it comes out soon.”

She adds,”I am a big devotee of Lord Shiva, I wanted to do this for a long time. I wanted to start my production career with a devotional song and this song came to me and things happened naturally. I will be honest – being an actor I don't know much about production. Creative and technical things like light, angles and similar stuff I am aware of, but what happens in the post production phase I need to learn. It is a bit difficult for me but I am blessed with such good friends like Harish and Pratap who are helping me a lot. They are managing a lot of things and I am getting to learn so many things from them. We have just started and there is a long way to go. There are so many times I go blank and don't understand technicalities. That is when my friends come to my rescue and they handle things quite well.” Throwing more light on the song Monika says, "This song is really close to my heart as it is Lord Shiva's song. I learned that you shouldn't do things without proper planning and scripting. We started this song from scratch  and now we are releasing it on Mahashivratri. I would request viewers to keep watching and loving our work. Subscribe it and stay tuned and you will get to listen to many beautiful songs in future.”

The song is composed by Mahesh Vyas and sung by Shahzad Ali.


 

