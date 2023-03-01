Actress Reem Shaikh comes in support for Sheezan Khan’s family, says that their side of the story should also be heard

Reem is known to have a great personal fashion sense and that shows in the characters that she plays as well. For all of her roles she has transformed many times and every time she has brought new grace to her new avatars.
MUMBAI :Reem Sameer Shaikh is one of the most admired personalities on social media. The actor was last seen in the show, Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan.

Also read -  Ishq Mein Ghayal star Reem Shaikh has always transformed for her roles! Here’s proof!

She has also worked on several television shows such as Tujhse Hai Raabta, Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Diya Aur Baati Hum, etc. Reem started her career as a child artist in the serial Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi.

Reem is known to have a great personal fashion sense, which shows in the characters that she plays as well. For all of her roles, she has transformed many times and she has brought new grace to her new avatars every time.

Reem is very active on social media and the fans are always mesmerized by her looks.

However, other than her looks, Reem has also been a little active in Tunisha Sharma’s case and has been vocal about it too.

Earlier, she had said that Tunisha’s mother should be allowed some time to grieve her daughter’s death.

Recently, she also posted a story regarding how the media has been acting towards the families.

Reem is a child actress too and so, she understands the background well. Here, we show you the story posted by Reem on her social media handle, check it out below:

Also read -  Reem Shaikh finalised as the female lead along with Karan Kundrra and Gashmeer Mahajani in supernatural love story

What do you think about this?

Share with us your opinion in the comment section.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

About Author

