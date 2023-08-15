Actress Rinku Ghosh shares her comeback experience with Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta's Junooniyatt!

MUMBAI: One of the popular names in Bhojpuri cinema Rinku Ghosh is currently being seen in Ravie Dubey & Sargun Mehta’s Junooniyatt where she plays the role of Maheep Mehta. Talking about her equation with the producer duo Ravie & Sargun Rinku says,” It’s been 3 months here in Chandigarh. I am absolutely in love with the cast and crew. I have met Ravie & Sargun and loved their simplicity and seriousness. They have absolutely no air and that makes them great producers. Shows like Udaariyaan,  Junooniyatt have some great set of loyal audiences. I would also like to mention here I have a great working rapport with my onscreen son Gautam Vig. Our understanding with each other is very good and we have a great bonding offscreen as well. And Neha Rana was the first one with whom I have become friends.”

Rinku, who got married in 2015 with Amit Dutta Roy, who was working in a senior position in a MNC had shifted to Middle East and it was one tragic incident in the family that triggered their come back to India. She says,” After my marriage with Amit I wanted to give time to my marriage because everything was new to me.  I wanted to explore this new life of mine. Even after hogging the limelight for so many years I honestly did not miss the camera and sets. It was during covid and lockdown when I lost my Mother in law, who had a brain stroke. We couldn’t travel from the middle east to Mumbai. Being the only son my husband felt very bad and then later on our house caretaker in Mumbai who was quite old wanted to retire. So we both sat and made our decision to come back to India in 2021. My husband Amit motivated me to lose weight and in a year I have lost 25 kilos. I wanted to do this wholeheartedly so losing weight was a must.” 

Rinku, who is away from Mumbai as the sets of Junooniyatt is in Chandigarh, doesn’t miss Mumbai much. She says,” Chandigarh is home-away-from-home for me now. Whenever my husband is free I call him to Chandigarh and we spend time with each other. He has been my biggest cheerleader and without his support, I would have not been able to come back to acting.”


 

