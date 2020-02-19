Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra sends a sweet message for Shreyas Iyer on Zing Game On

MUMBAI: Batsman Shreyas Iyer who will be seen in the latest episode of Zing Game On is a huge fan of Deepika Padukone and Shilpa Shetty. The young cricketer while in a conversation with host Karan Wahi revealed some fun secrets about himself and shared his love for cricket. Shreyas revealed about his good old love for vada pav and his practice days at Shivaji Park, Mumbai. He also surprised everyone with his hidden talent to rap and performed on one of his favourite number on the show.

The cricketer himself was in for a pleasant surprise when one of his favourite Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra sent him a special message. In the message, the diva praised the batsman for his outstanding contribution towards cricket and also spilled the beans about Shreyas being a great dancer.