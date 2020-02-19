News

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra sends a sweet message for Shreyas Iyer on Zing Game On

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
19 Feb 2020 12:41 PM

MUMBAI: Batsman Shreyas Iyer who will be seen in the latest episode of Zing Game On is a huge fan of Deepika Padukone and Shilpa Shetty. The young cricketer while in a conversation with host Karan Wahi revealed some fun secrets about himself and shared his love for cricket. Shreyas revealed about his good old love for vada pav and his practice days at Shivaji Park, Mumbai. He also surprised everyone with his hidden talent to rap and performed on one of his favourite number on the show.

The cricketer himself was in for a pleasant surprise when one of his favourite Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra sent him a special message. In the message, the diva praised the batsman for his outstanding contribution towards cricket and also spilled the beans about Shreyas being a great dancer. 

Tags Shilpa Shetty Kundra Shreyas Iyer Zing Game On Deepika Padukone TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Celebs attend an award function!

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Which actress' braids inspires you the most?

Drashti Dhami
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the ANUSORU DESIGN better?

Surbhi Jyoti
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here