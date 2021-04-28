Actress Snehalata Vasaikar helps child stars Aditi Jaltare, Krish Chauhan learn poetry

MUMBAI: Actress Snehalata Vasaikar, who shares the screen with child actors Aditi Jaltare and Krish Chauhan in the show "Punyashlok Ahilyabai", says she often tries to help the kids imbibe the nuances of poetry.

"Aditi and Krish are such young talented kids. They juggle their academics and acting so effortlessly, it's inspiring. I honestly love to spend time with them, in whatever way I can. Which is why, any chance I get, I sit with the kids and help them learn the art of poetry in all its nuances," she says.

The actress adds that the two young actors have been doing well on the show.

"Both of them exhibit great interest and hold amazing grasping power. Also, they are such bright kids, not only have they imbibed their characters so well on screen, but they're equally adept at academics and extra-curricular activities," she says.

"Punyashlok Ahilyabai" airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

SOURCE : IANS