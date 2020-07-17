Adaa Khan and Rajveer Singh to play the main leads in Zee TV’s upcoming show?

MUMBAI: Here’s TellyChakkar bringing fresh updates from the world of television.

According to our sources, Zee TV is bringing a new comedy show tentatively titled ‘Mera Pati’, produced by Jaasvand Entertainment who has earlier produced TV show Laal Ishq and web-series Gandii Baat.

We hear that makers have apparently locked Naagin fame Adaa Khan and Rajveer Singh, who is known for his stint in Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka, to play the main leads in the show.

Adaa was also in talks for Edit II’s May I come In Madam season 2 while Rajveer was supposed to be part of Star Plus’ Dil Jaise Dhadke... Dhadakne Do posts the leap. However, the show has been axed and it didn’t return post the lockdown.

We couldn’t get through Adaa and Rajveer for a comment.

We will soon update with further developments. Stay tuned!