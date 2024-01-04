Adaa Khan: Breaking fast with my family is a cherished tradition that brings us closer together during Ramadan

MUMBAI: Actress Adaa Khan says that every Ramadan is special to her as she makes sure to do all the rituals with her family. She adds this holy month also helps her introspect and think of all that she has achieved so far, and all that she needs to work for.

“It's a time of spiritual reflection, self-discipline, and gratitude. The month serves as a reminder to prioritise my faith. Ramadan inspires me to be more mindful of my words and deeds, to practice patience, kindness, and empathy in all aspects of my life. It's a time to cleanse my heart and soul, to seek forgiveness for past wrongs, and to strive for personal growth. Throughout the holy month, I often find myself undergoing profound personal transformations. Ramadan serves as a period of self-reflection. I become more mindful of my actions, strive for greater compassion and generosity” she says.

She adds, “I do observe fasting during Ramadan to the best of my ability. However, due to health concerns like low blood pressure, I sometimes need to adjust my fasting schedule, especially when balancing work commitments. I try to fast as much as I can.”

Talking about special traditions during this holy month, she says, “One of the most cherished traditions during Ramadan in my family is that we wake up in the morning, we eat sehri, offer prayer, go to work and the good thing about it is that the entire family does it together. Especially the prayers, we make sure to gather together. It is an extremely blessed, holy, and auspicious month. As much as possible we pray, we donate and everything. Being with your family is what matters the most. For Iftar, we visit a friend's or my aunt's home.”

She adds, “Breaking fast with my family is a cherished tradition that brings us closer together. We gather around the iftar table, sharing stories, laughter, and gratitude for the blessings bestowed upon us. I remember this, When I was nine years old, I had my first roza. A child breaking their first roza is a reason for celebration for the entire family. I experienced it, too. So, when I kept Roza, it was somewhat of a celebration. Everyone, including family and friends, was welcomed home to celebrate. Managing fasting with work commitments can be challenging, but I prioritise self-care and listen to my body. While working, I usually avoid doing fasting because I have a low BP issue. So, when I'm not working and I'm home, I make sure to fast.”

Talking about Ramadan special foods, she says, “During Ramadan, I enjoy indulging in traditional foods like dates, fruits, and wholesome dishes prepared with love. These meals not only nourish the body but also the soul, adding to the richness of the fasting experience. I only make desserts like falooda and custard. It's easy! My family and I, we eat more fruits, we ensure that our food choices are healthy, and we stay away from deep-fried items as much as possible.”

Post Ramadan, Adaa says that she is always a new self. “I reflect on the changes I've undergone and aspire to carry forward its teachings in my daily life. Post-Ramadan, I aim to maintain the spirit of devotion, compassion, and gratitude instilled in me during the holy month. I strive to lead a more balanced and purposeful life, serving others with kindness and spreading the message of love and unity.”



