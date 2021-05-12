Addite and Mohit Malik have a unique name for their son

MUMBAI: Addite and Mohit Malik were recently blessed with a baby boy.

Fans have been speculating about the name of the baby. Now, it has been reported that Addite and Mohit have named their son Ekbir.

Addite said, “Yes, we have named our son, Ekbir. Mohit had finalised a name each for both boy and girl when I was six months pregnant. I loved the name Ekbir for our son. It was a thumbs-up from me right from the time he mentioned the name. It is a Sikh name and means ‘the only brave’. Besides, I love the name Kabir a lot and it sounds similar to Ekbir. For me, the name not only sounded beautiful but also had a beautiful meaning associated with it.”

The actress adds, “I waited because we couldn’t have announced the name before the ceremony that took place at home recently. It was attended by only immediate family members owing to the current situation."

