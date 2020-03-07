News

Additi Gupta to be seen in Star Plus' Anupamaa?

07 Mar 2020

MUMBAI: Additi Gupta is a popular television actress who has been part of several shows. She has acted in serials like Qubool Hai, Ishqbaaaz Kaal Bhairav Rahasya Season 2, among others. Now, she is all set to be seen in a new project.

Well, the actress is gearing up for Star Plus’ Anupamaa. Yes, according to the media reports, Rajan Shahi’s upcoming family drama might feature the actress. The report further stated that talks are on with Additi and that she is yet to sign on the dotted lines. She is being considered for negative lead.

Anupamaa will be aired on Star Plus. It is an official Hindi remake of the Bengali show, Sreemoyee, which aired on Star Jalsha. Rupali Ganguly will be seen playing the lead role.

Are you excited to see watch Anupamaa? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

