Adhvik Mahajan and Amandeep Sidhu visit Delhi to promote Zee TV’s Teri Meri Ikk Jindri!

MUMBAI: He is all heart, philosophical, even holds a degree in Agriculture and cattle raising but refuses to be a part of today’s rat race. Meet Jogi, the befikraa who runs a tabela and a dairy in Amritsar. His mantra in life is ‘Insaan paison se nahin, khushiyon se ameer hota hai’, thereby finding joy in the smallest of things in life. She, on the other hand, while being extremely proficient with all her ghar ka kaam is also the first girl in Amritsar to drive a taxi for female passengers and aims to start an all-female cab service. Meet Mahi, the motivated multitasker who is betaab to contribute to her family by making a mark of her own. Adept at juggling a number of priorities, she isn’t one to neglect housework while she endeavours to build a career out of her passion for driving cars and lives by the motto – apne shaukh ko vyavsai banao. Zee TV’s new primetime show is a love story based in Amritsar - Teri Meri Ikk Jindri that follows the lives of Mahi and Jogi, two seemingly opposite personalities whose distinctly different outlooks towards life and happiness do not come in the way of their love. Television actors Adhvik Mahajan and Amandeep Sidhu who play the leads visited the city of Delhi today in their character looks and spent a day interacting with fans and members of the media.

Ever since it premiered on the small screen, the show has opened up to immense appreciation from the audience for its endearing characters as well as authentic portrayal of the city that the show is based out of. Mahi and Jogi seem to have made a place for themselves in the viewers’ hearts if the initial response is anything to go by. Viewers are apparently eagerly waiting for a romantic angle to brew between them!

Amandeep Sidhu who plays Mahi said, “I honestly couldn’t have asked for a better character than Mahi to essay as my first lead role. I knew that I was perfectly fit for the role of this spirited Punjabi girl and was really thrilled to begin exploring her journey. I love her zeal to contribute to the family for a better life and her deep sense of passion to achieve things matches mine. This particular characteristic of Mahi really helped me connect to her personally.” Sharing her experience of visiting Delhi Amandeep mentioned “I am born and brought up in Delhi and it feels like a homecoming each and every time I step foot in this city. This city brings back several heart-warming memories of my childhood and schooling days and the people over here are like my own. I am immensely grateful to them for all the love and blessings that they have given to me and my show. While I was in Delhi, I did make it a point to revisit all my favourite spots and devour on all the amazing street food the city has to offer. Of course, visiting my family was the highlight of my trip and I hope to come back to Delhi and spend some more time in my city with my family and close friends.”

Popular TV actor Adhvik Mahajan who plays Jogi shared, “Jogi as a character is very different from all the other roles that I have enacted. Of course, while there is a very colourful and peppy Punjabi side of him that I absolutely connect with, there is also a very profound aspect to his personality that makes him different from the rest. He doesn’t dream or aspire big but manages to find utmost joy in the simplest of things which honestly, I find to be a very evolved trait in him. Viewers have really appreciated my earlier performances and characters and I am very sure that Jogi will find a place in their hearts as well.” Sharing his experience of visiting Delhi, Adhvik mentioned, “I share a very special bond with Delhi and no matter how many ever times I visit this city, the feeling and welcome is always a warm and exciting one. While Delhi has drastically changed over the years, I love the vibe and feeling I get of being in Old Delhi and the food is definitely to die for. While during this visit I didn’t get much a chance to visit that side of the city I, did enjoy the delicious kulchas and parathas that Delhi is famous for. I have enjoyed every bit of being a part of this city and I do hope the people of Delhi shower immense love towards my character and our show.”

While viewers eagerly wait for Mahi and Jogi’s union, it seems like a new hurdle is set to arrive in Mahi’s life, going by the name of Arjun (Akash Mansukhani) who decide’s to ask for Mahi’s hand. Meanwhile, Jogi who has always considered Mahi to be his close friend wishes to propose to her unaware of the celebration that Mahi’s family is having on receiving Arjun’s proposal. Adding more chaos in Mahi’s life, Pappu ji (Manoj Chandila) wishes to get her married off to one of his sidekicks in an attempt to destroy her life. Will Mahi ever find her true love in Jogi?