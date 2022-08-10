Adi Irani: 'Kul Bhushan is very different from what I have played in the past'

Film and TV actor Adi Irani said that his role of Kul Bhushan in the show 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan' is going to be different from what he has done in his previous projects. He also shared what prompted him to say yes to the show.
Adi Irani

MUMBAI: Film and TV actor Adi Irani said that his role of Kul Bhushan in the show 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan' is going to be different from what he has done in his previous projects. He also shared what prompted him to say yes to the show.

Adi said: "Kul Bhushan, is very different from what I have played in the past and I am quite excited about my entry in the show. I hope the audience will love the upcoming episodes of the show and continue to shower us with their love and support."

Brother of Bollywood actress Aruna Irani and director Indra Kumar, Adi is known for his roles in TV shows like 'Yahaan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli', 'Ssshhhh...Phir Koi Hai', and movies such as 'Beta', 'Dil', 'Anari', 'A Thursday', among others.

Adi entered the show as Mohan's (Shabir Ahluwalia) maternal uncle and he will be shown misbehaving with Radha (Neeharika Roy) in the upcoming episodes.

He added: "I am super excited to join such a great ensemble cast, everyone is really kind and nice. Getting the chance to play this differentiated character that has a dignified projection but problematic layers is interesting for me as an artist, and I feel we are conveying a very important message about women's safety through the device of this character."

'Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan' airs on Zee TV.

SOURCE: IANS

