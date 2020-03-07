Aditi Sanwal opens up about her role in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

MUMBAI: Kasautii Zindagii Kay is one of the most popular television serials. With its gripping narrative and performance of the cast, the show has been keeping the audience hooked to the television screens. Popular television actors like Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes are playing lead roles in the series.

As of now, the tale has witnessed a leap of eight years. This also calls for some new entries into the show. One such entry happens to be of Aditi Sanwal who has earlier appeared in Chandragupta Maurya.

For the uninitiated, Aditi plays the role of Mr Bajaj’s (Karan Singh Grover’s) on-screen daughter in the show. In a recent interview with Times of India, the actress has briefly opened up about her character in the show. According to her, Kuki Bajaj is a fun-loving, bubbly and adorable girl who gets along with her mom Prerna. However, the surprising fact here is that she does not get along with her dad. Aditi further says that her character will bring fresh air in the show.

Aditi too made announcement about her entry into the show. Take a look below.

