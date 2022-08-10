From Aditi Sharma to Adnan Khan, this is how much the cast of Sony’s Katha Anakhee charges per episode

Previously, we gave you the update that Katha manages to convince Viaan to give the byte for the companies anniversary, and in the process, Viaan opens up to Katha about his father, which makes him a little emotional and also talks about his childhood and more things from the past.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 02/26/2023 - 14:00
From Aditi Sharma to Adnan Khan, this is how much the cast of Sony’s Katha Anakhee charges per episode

MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”. The show stars handsome hunk Adnan Khan who was last seen in ‘Ishq Subhanallah' opposite Eisha Singh and also stars Aditi Sharma who is known for her roles in shows like Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, Gangaa etc. The show has started on a great note and the upcoming episodes are sure to entertain its viewers.

ALSO read : Spoiler Alert! Katha Ankahee: Ehsan is excited about his trip to Rajasthan with Katha, she will accompany Viaan to Lonavla?

Fans of the show have been loving the chemistry between Katha and Viaan, and they love the arc the story is moving towards.

Fans are always curious to find out exciting details about the show and the on and off screen chemistry of the cast. It’s the show that keeps them entertained.

Acting is hard work, and while it does bring you fame and glamour, it also requires a lot of dedication. Actors also have to maintain their glamorous lifestyle and to do that, they charge a lot of money.

Fans are curious to know how much the leads of the show Katha Anakahee are charging for the show per episode and in this article, we are going to cover that on the basis of reports and articles that have come out before. Check it out:

Aditi Sharma: She plays the role of Katha and as per reports charges Rs.45,000 per episode.

Adnan Khan: He plays the role of Viaan of the show and allegedly charges Rs.42,000 per episode.

Jyoti Gauba: She plays the role of Kavita on the show and as per reports charges Rs. 20,000 per episode.

Girish Sahdev: He plays the role of Kailash on the show and charges Rs. 25,000 per episode per reports.

Jasveen Kaur: She plays the role of Reet and as per sources charges Rs.18,000 per episode.

Vishal Gandhi: He plays the role of Amit and charges Rs. 20,000 per episode.

Sheen Das: She plays the role of Rewa on the show and charges Rs. 25,000 per episode.

Meanwhile, on the show, a lot of twists and turns are taking place that are keeping the fans intrigued and glued to the show.

DISCLAIMER: TellyChakkar does not take responsibility for the figures mentioned here and these figures have been acclimated through various sources and reports some of which include claims by other portals.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Spoiler Alert! Katha Ankahee: Kailash is impressed with Katha, thinks she is more capable than Yuvraj to take over the business

 

 

Vishal Gandhi meet Zee TV Adnan Khan Pandya Store Katha Anakhee Aditi Dev Sharma 1001 Nights Turkish show TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 02/26/2023 - 14:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Lucky Ali on not doing B'wood tracks now, his love for Delhi & bouts of self-doubt
MUMBAI:No matter how many chartbuster songs are made, one thing that remains a constant for the last few decades is...
Spoiler Alert! Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: Raghav has feelings for Prachi, LK wants Raghav to convince Prachi about Josh
MUMBAI :Sony TV's show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is all set for a major drama in the upcoming episode. The show has taken...
Tanishaa Mukerji: 'Agni-Daah' is about social issues and problems affecting girl child
MUMBAI:Bollywood actress Tanishaa Mukerji talked about her role in the short film 'Agni-Daah' and how it conveys an...
Spoiler Alert! Kundali Bhagya: Arjun chooses Preeta, Anjali vows to wreak havoc in their lives
MUMBAI : Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Shakti Arora and Shraddha Arya and is...
On Shivaji Jayanti, Sharad Kelkar recounts how Chhatrapati inspired him
MUMBAI:Actor Sharad Kelkar said Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj played an important role in his life and career as he...
Recent Stories
Lucky Ali on not doing B'wood tracks now, his love for Delhi & bouts of self-doubt
Lucky Ali on not doing B'wood tracks now, his love for Delhi & bouts of self-doubt

Latest Video

Related Stories
Hitanshu Jinsi says he plays 'sweet and true gentleman' in 'Chashni'
Hitanshu Jinsi says he plays 'sweet and true gentleman' in 'Chashni'
Woh Toh Hai Albelaa: Sayuri to try and end her life?
Woh Toh Hai Albelaa: Sayuri to try and end her life?
Woh Toh Hai Albelaa is all set to showcase some exciting episodes for its fans!
Woh Toh Hai Albelaa is all set to showcase some exciting episodes for its fans!
Exclusive! “I did get a few offers but things did not work out”, Sai Ketan Rao talks about returning to TV after a year with Cha
Exclusive! “I did get a few offers but things did not work out”, Sai Ketan Rao talks about returning to TV after a year with Chashni, audience reaction to the promo and more
Munira called me last night and I thought that she would talk to me about the milestone
Exclusive! “ Munira called me last night and I thought that she would talk to me about the milestone, but she only spoke about….”, Bhagyalakshmi’s Aman Gandhi and Munira Kudrati talk about the show completing 500 episodes and share the scene that made the
"It Took Me Sometime To Get Accustomed To The Situation Of Essaying The Role Of A Saas In My Very First Venture" Srishti Singh O
"It Took Me Sometime To Get Accustomed To The Situation Of Essaying The Role Of A Saas In My Very First Venture" Srishti Singh On Playing A Saas In Her Debut Show, Chashni