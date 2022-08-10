From Aditi Sharma to Adnan Khan, this is how much the cast of Sony’s Katha Anakhee charges per episode

MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”. The show stars handsome hunk Adnan Khan who was last seen in ‘Ishq Subhanallah' opposite Eisha Singh and also stars Aditi Sharma who is known for her roles in shows like Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, Gangaa etc. The show has started on a great note and the upcoming episodes are sure to entertain its viewers.

ALSO read : Spoiler Alert! Katha Ankahee: Ehsan is excited about his trip to Rajasthan with Katha, she will accompany Viaan to Lonavla?

Fans of the show have been loving the chemistry between Katha and Viaan, and they love the arc the story is moving towards.

Fans are always curious to find out exciting details about the show and the on and off screen chemistry of the cast. It’s the show that keeps them entertained.

Acting is hard work, and while it does bring you fame and glamour, it also requires a lot of dedication. Actors also have to maintain their glamorous lifestyle and to do that, they charge a lot of money.

Fans are curious to know how much the leads of the show Katha Anakahee are charging for the show per episode and in this article, we are going to cover that on the basis of reports and articles that have come out before. Check it out:

Aditi Sharma: She plays the role of Katha and as per reports charges Rs.45,000 per episode.

Adnan Khan: He plays the role of Viaan of the show and allegedly charges Rs.42,000 per episode.

Jyoti Gauba: She plays the role of Kavita on the show and as per reports charges Rs. 20,000 per episode.

Girish Sahdev: He plays the role of Kailash on the show and charges Rs. 25,000 per episode per reports.

Jasveen Kaur: She plays the role of Reet and as per sources charges Rs.18,000 per episode.

Vishal Gandhi: He plays the role of Amit and charges Rs. 20,000 per episode.

Sheen Das: She plays the role of Rewa on the show and charges Rs. 25,000 per episode.

Meanwhile, on the show, a lot of twists and turns are taking place that are keeping the fans intrigued and glued to the show.

DISCLAIMER: TellyChakkar does not take responsibility for the figures mentioned here and these figures have been acclimated through various sources and reports some of which include claims by other portals.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Spoiler Alert! Katha Ankahee: Kailash is impressed with Katha, thinks she is more capable than Yuvraj to take over the business