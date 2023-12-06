Aditi Sharma spotted playing the ‘Dhol’ on Rabb Se Hai Dua!

MUMBAI :Zee TV's Rabb Se Hai Dua has made its way into the hearts of the audience with its differentiated narrative about a woman questioning her husband’s request for a second marriage to another woman he’s fallen in love with. While Dua is going through lots of ups and downs in the show, off screen, there’s an interesting tid-bit about actor Aditi Sharma who plays Dua that not many would know of … apparently Aditi not only plays the guitar, ukulele, drums and piano and was recently seen trying her hand with the desi Dhol on the sets of the show.

In recent episodes, we witnessed Dua’s mother (played by Alka Kaushal) enter Haider’s house with ‘dhol- tasha’ to take her daughter back home. On seeing the situation between Dua, Haider and Gazal she has now fuelled Dua with strength to fight for her rights against Haider’s second marriage with Gazal. While a lot of drama unfolds on-screen, off-screen we spotted Aditi aka Dua having a gala time playing ‘Dhol’ on set.

Recently Aditi took to social media and shared a video where she was seen playing a ‘Dhol’. Since her childhood days, she was more inclined towards music in comparison to dance and learned how to play Ukulele, Piano, Guitar, and Drums at a very young age. But that’s not it! Ever since she tried her hands at playing ‘Dhol’, the popular actress has fallen in love with it and is planning to learn it.

Aditi Sharma mentioned, “Owing to my love for music, I have been fond of playing and learning various musical instruments since childhood. Recently, when we were shooting with ‘dhol’ on set, I couldn’t stop myself from playing it. I must say it was fun and since I know how to play a couple of musical instruments that I have learned during my school days, everyone on set enjoyed my little performance. All of my co-stars joined me, and we all spent a fun time dancing to the beats, which rejuvenated us with a lot of energy. While guitars are fancy, I think ‘Dhol’ is Desi. In fact, every time I see girls playing Dhol, it inspires me and literally gives me goosebumps. So that’s why, I tried my hands on ‘Dhol’ as well.”

While Aditi is busy multitasking on the set, it will be interesting for the viewers to watch if Dua (Aditi Sharma) will be able to save her marriage, fighting against all the odds.