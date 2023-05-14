Aditi Sharma who essays the role of Dua in Zee TV’s Rabb Se Hai Dua mentioned

Aditi Sharma

MUMBAI: “I love my mom the most. She has been my best friend since my childhood. My mother understands me more than anyone else. She is also my biggest critic and scolds me when needed, and that’s what makes our bond very special we are so transparent with each other. There is nothing that I don’t share with her, she is a very understanding person and that’s what I love the most about her. I still remember, whenever I used to return from school around 2.30 – 3 pm, she used to keep the lunch ready for me and I would sit on the kitchen slab and update her with all the details of the day while having lunch. Those were some of the best days of my life, no stress, no work, just enjoying quality time with Mom. This Mother’s Day I won't be around her, but I will make sure to make it extra special for her.”

 


 

