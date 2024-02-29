Aditie Malik, Kushal Tandon to Arjun Bijlani: Check out the TV actors who have alternate business ventures

Many actors have opted for alternate career options and have turned into entrepreneurs by setting up restaurants, lounges and fine dining. While many get busy in this glamour world, some believe in securing life and have an alternate business to have a secured future.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 02/29/2024 - 12:51
Aditie Malik, Kushal Tandon to Arjun Bijlani

MUMBAI: It is said that actors have a shelf life, in a way an actor's life is quite unpredictable and full of insecurities. Many actors have opted for alternate career options and have turned into entrepreneurs by setting up restaurants, lounges and fine dining. While many get busy in this glamour world, some believe in securing life and have an alternate business to have a secured future.  

Today let us take a look at a few celebrities who have set up a different venture along with being extremely talented actors. (Also Read: Congrats: Addite Malik and Simple Kaul announce their new venture which will launch by the beach!)

Simple Kaul and Addite Malik

Simple Kaul opened a cafe-restaurant in Oshiwara, Andheri in partnership with Addite Malik and Vatsala, a member of the Colors creative team. In totality, they are proud owners of seven restaurants namely The Homemade Café in Oshiwara, The Homemade Cafe and Bar in Juhu, Baoji Asian Home Cafe in Oshiwara, 1BHK Bar House Kitchen in Koramangala and Vashi and the seventh one Que Sera Sera in Andheri West.

Kushal Tandon

Kushal is currently a part of Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka. Kushal opened Arbour28 in 2019. The opening was attended by Sohail Khan, Sidharth Shukla, Karanvir Bohra, and others.

Erica Fernandes

Erica Fernandes got her big break with her remarkable performance in modeling competitions and solidified her spot in showbiz with her amazing acting skills in numerous telly soaps. However, she planned to explore more opportunities and shifted base to Dubai. She started her own production and event management company, known as Celeste Media Film Production.

Sargun Mehta and Ravie Dubey

Along with being fantastic actors, Sargun and Ravi have also turned storytellers as they spin stories to delight audiences around the globe. Sargun’s wish to become a content creator is fueled by Ravi’s passion for the craft. They are proud producers of popular shows like Udann and Dalchini under the banner of Dreamiyata Entertainment Private Limited

Arjun Bijlani

Arjun has a lot of hit shows to his credit including Miley Jab Hum Tum, Naagin series, among others. The actor is quite successful in his career. However, Arjun has an alternate business. The actor owns a wine shop in Mumbai. 

Aashka Goradia

Aashka has been part of many successful shows like Laagi Tujhse Lagan, Maharana Pratap, Baal Veer, among others. The actress is a proud owner of a beverage outlet ISAYICE in Mumbai.

Ronit Roy

The handsome hunk is a heartthrob of several even at this age and is known for giving stellar performances in all his shows. In spite of having a successful career, Ronit has an alternate business and owns a security agency called ACE Security and Protection. (Also Read: Honey Twigs co- founder Paras Fatnani reveals if he was nervous before pitching to the Sharks and what his ideas of marketing are - Exclusive! )

Do you have more names to add to the list? Let us know in the comment section below!

Ronit Roy actors alternate career Aashka Goradia Arjun Bijlani Sargun Mehta Ravie Dubey Erica Fernandes Kushal Tandon Simple Kaul Addite Malik TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 02/29/2024 - 12:51

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Netizens are in love with Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma’s SIMPLICITY as they travel by local train
MUMBAI: Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma star in Kavya – Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon. They have a fresh chemistry and pairing...
Banni Chow Home Delivery actress Ulka Gupta shares glimpses of her exciting new project; WATCH VIDEO
MUMBAI: Ulka Gupta rose to fame as a young child star, and her fans are excited to see her in this feisty role. Ulka...
Jhanak SPOILER: Whoa! Aniruddh proposes Jhanak’s name as the new face of their company
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ latest show, 'Jhanak', features Hiba Nawab in the titular role of Jhanak, Krushal Ahuja as Anirudh,...
Teri Meri Doriyaann SPOILER: Angad sends Veer to the rehabilitation center
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann is a popular show by Cockrow and Shaika Films on Star Plus, commencing with high...
Mannara Chopra receives immense support from netizens after pictures of her injury go viral on social media!
MUMBAI: Mannara Chopra has won over the hearts of the Bigg Boss viewing audience with the way she played her game. She...
Aangan-Aapno Ka actress Ayushe Khanna shares a shocking visual from her travel on Mumbai roads, WATCH VIDEO
MUMBAI: Ayushi Khurana, an Indian actress, model, and fashion designer, gained prominence with her lead role in the...
Recent Stories
Ajay Devgn
Ajay Devgn’s upcoming movie Maidaan’s trailer details REVEALED
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Sumbul
Netizens are in love with Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma’s SIMPLICITY as they travel by local train
Ulka Gupta
Banni Chow Home Delivery actress Ulka Gupta shares glimpses of her exciting new project; WATCH VIDEO
Mannara
Mannara Chopra receives immense support from netizens after pictures of her injury go viral on social media!
Ayushe Khanna
Aangan-Aapno Ka actress Ayushe Khanna shares a shocking visual from her travel on Mumbai roads, WATCH VIDEO
Kanwar Dhillon
Udne Ki Aasha's Kanwar Dhillon strikes a pose with THIS Imlie actor and it will make your jaws drop!
Sriti Jha
Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye actress Sriti Jha shares stunning visuals of her birthday surprise; WATCH VIDEO