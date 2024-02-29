Aditie Malik, Kushal Tandon to Arjun Bijlani: Check out the TV actors who have alternate business ventures

MUMBAI: It is said that actors have a shelf life, in a way an actor's life is quite unpredictable and full of insecurities. Many actors have opted for alternate career options and have turned into entrepreneurs by setting up restaurants, lounges and fine dining. While many get busy in this glamour world, some believe in securing life and have an alternate business to have a secured future.

Today let us take a look at a few celebrities who have set up a different venture along with being extremely talented actors.

Simple Kaul and Addite Malik

Simple Kaul opened a cafe-restaurant in Oshiwara, Andheri in partnership with Addite Malik and Vatsala, a member of the Colors creative team. In totality, they are proud owners of seven restaurants namely The Homemade Café in Oshiwara, The Homemade Cafe and Bar in Juhu, Baoji Asian Home Cafe in Oshiwara, 1BHK Bar House Kitchen in Koramangala and Vashi and the seventh one Que Sera Sera in Andheri West.

Kushal Tandon

Kushal is currently a part of Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka. Kushal opened Arbour28 in 2019. The opening was attended by Sohail Khan, Sidharth Shukla, Karanvir Bohra, and others.

Erica Fernandes

Erica Fernandes got her big break with her remarkable performance in modeling competitions and solidified her spot in showbiz with her amazing acting skills in numerous telly soaps. However, she planned to explore more opportunities and shifted base to Dubai. She started her own production and event management company, known as Celeste Media Film Production.

Sargun Mehta and Ravie Dubey

Along with being fantastic actors, Sargun and Ravi have also turned storytellers as they spin stories to delight audiences around the globe. Sargun’s wish to become a content creator is fueled by Ravi’s passion for the craft. They are proud producers of popular shows like Udann and Dalchini under the banner of Dreamiyata Entertainment Private Limited

Arjun Bijlani

Arjun has a lot of hit shows to his credit including Miley Jab Hum Tum, Naagin series, among others. The actor is quite successful in his career. However, Arjun has an alternate business. The actor owns a wine shop in Mumbai.

Aashka Goradia

Aashka has been part of many successful shows like Laagi Tujhse Lagan, Maharana Pratap, Baal Veer, among others. The actress is a proud owner of a beverage outlet ISAYICE in Mumbai.

Ronit Roy

The handsome hunk is a heartthrob of several even at this age and is known for giving stellar performances in all his shows. In spite of having a successful career, Ronit has an alternate business and owns a security agency called ACE Security and Protection.

