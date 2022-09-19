Aditya collapse in gurudwara while praying for Ginni’s good health in the upcoming episode of Star Bharat’s Channa Mereya.

MUMBAI: Star Bharat’s show Channa Mereya starring Karan Wahi and Niyati Fatnani has become one of the top running shows for its gripping drama and making it on top of the charts of the viewers. While talking about the show’s upcoming episodes the viewers will see a major drama as Ginni’s get hit by a bullet in order to save Aditya.

Aditya rushes Ginni to the hospital while her health starts to deteriorate and the family gets emotional looking after Ginni’s condition. The Dr. informs Aditya that Ginni is not responding to the treatments which makes Aditya worried towards Ginni. The whole family prays for Ginni’s recovery. Aditya recalls his good times spent with Ginni and goes to Gurudwara to pray for Ginni.

Aditya prays for Ginni and does something very shocking which turns into an unexpected situation. While he prays for Ginni’s quick recovery Aditya collapses in the Gurudwara being unconscious. It would be interesting to watch how the story unfolds further and will Ginni gain her consciousness and respond to her treatment.

