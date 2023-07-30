Aditya Deshmukh: After a decade in the industry, there’s more maturity in my work now, and I’ve developed discipline in my approach

Aditya Deshmukh

MUMBAI:  In his career spanning a decade, Aditya Deshmukh has done a plethora of interesting work in the entertainment industry. He has done shows such as Bade Achhe Lagte Hai and Ziddi Dil Maane Na, a number of Marathi films, among other things and is part of the show Suhaagan . The actor, who is keen on doing more, shares how his approach towards his art has changed over the past decade.
 
“I think there's more maturity in my work now. There's a discipline that has developed in my approach. I have begun to give importance to the scripts, every line, every character, and the overall significance of the scene within the story. Instead of focusing solely on how my character is evolving, I have come to understand that the growth of the character depends on the direction in which the story is progressing,” he says.
 
Over the years, Aditya has learnt a lot from his experiences. Among all the ups and downs, he has become stronger, sharper and more mature in his approach and understanding. He is now able to manage things better.
 
“First thing that I learnt is that one should possess a great deal of humility. Having this approach is important. No matter how much someone may provoke you, it is crucial to remain calm and composed. It's also essential to remember your origins, how you entered this industry, the difficulties and challenges you faced to reach this point. You have been given this opportunity out of the thousands of people aspiring for it. Therefore, do not take it for granted. Nothing comes easily, I have not been handed things on a platter. I have worked hard, struggled, and made numerous sacrifices to reach where I am today,” he adds.
 
Speaking more about the journey he continues, “I have unintentionally hurt many people, unable to devote time to my loved ones. Sometimes, I strongly feel that nobody can truly understand an actor. Nobody can fully comprehend the mindset of a creative individual. We are peculiar people, driven by our creativity, and no one can truly understand us, be it our parents or friends. When my friends express a desire to visit me on set, I do not ask them to because I know they will get bored. I tell them to appreciate the final result instead. There have been instances where someone visited and later admitted they got bored after a while. For them, it might be uninteresting, but for me, it is my passion. I love what I do. People like us, creative individuals, are often misunderstood.”


    
 

Aditya Deshmukh Bade Achhe Lagte Hai Ziddi Dil Maane Na Suhaagan  TellyChakkar
