Aditya Deshmukh: Mixing personal and professional life became a huge problem, however I learnt from my mistakes

MUMBAI: Actor Aditya Dehmukh feels every actor should have a benchmark. He feels one should not limit themselves to just acting, it's important to know how to flourish in this field and what their goals are. He explains his point of view.

“When people say they act because it's their passion and money isn't very important, I disagree. Everything is essential, including money and your career. You need money to run your household. I believe it's important to set a benchmark so that you know where you want to reach in your career. In today's time, some people say they've done 2-3 shows, and now they won't be able to do more. They want to go back. I disagree; you have to work on it, set your priorities, and give time to yourself. Don't follow what everyone else is doing,” he says.

The actor explains that each individual and actor is different, so the agendas and benchmarks are also different. One must give time to themselves, see how they can refine and mould their life and do things accordingly.

“You'll find answers when you start working. Personally, if anyone asks me if I have set any benchmark, I say yes, I have set a benchmark, but I do not want to reveal it because I'm yet to achieve a lot of things in life. But yes, I have set goals and parameters in my life, and I'm going to achieve them in my own way. I am still looking forward to it. I aspire to mainstream acting in movies. It's definitely my benchmark; I believe in the universe and the law of attraction, and I trust that someday everything will turn out the way I envision,” he adds.

The actor is so passionate about his art that he does not want to limit himself when it comes to mediums, characters and expressions on screen. To perform an emotional scene, he follows his own method.

"I think it's painful when you do such things and very suffocating because you invest all your energy in those scenes. I don't believe in dredging up old thoughts to generate emotions and use them in my acting because that would hinder my ability to perform and might lead to a breakdown. Instead, I prefer living in the moment and trying to understand the character and the emotions written in the script. I imagine how I would handle similar situations and develop my own strategy for the scene. There are different perspectives for every scene, and each actor views it in their unique way. When people audition, they often believe they've given their best. However, they should realise that the same script has been given to ten different people, resulting in distinct auditions. It's challenging for me to cry naturally, but I try my best. If I can't, I may use glycerin, though I prefer subtlety over excessive drama. My goal is to make it look real, and it truly feels real to me," he says.

There is another side to this. While performing various scenes on screen is a part of the job, what many tend to forget is that actors are human beings too and therefore they also go through personal issues and must be given space and time to deal with it.

“It has happened to me too. I had a phase where I was in depression while working on 'Ziddi Dil Maane Na. When I left the show, I faced personal life problems, but my co-stars, directors, and producers helped me get through it. I used to feel like a ghost on the set; after finishing my scenes, I would sit alone. Mixing personal and professional life became a huge problem. However, I learnt from my mistakes. I have worked really hard to reach where I am now, and it would be a complete disrespect for my work and passion to let it be impacted. So, I realised this, gave it a thought, and started focusing on my art while trying to balance my personal and professional life,” he signs off.











