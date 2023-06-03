Aditya Narayan and Haarsh Limbachiyaa to host Zee TV’s next fun gaming reality show- Bzinga

MUMBAI: Over the past three decades, Zee TV has emerged as a trendsetter in shaping the contours of television content, presenting several inspirational narratives as well as multiple clutter-breaking reality shows. In fact, the channel has introduced audiences to various homegrown non-fiction formats like Antakshari, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, Dance India Dance, and India’s Best Dramebaaz amongst many others over the years. The channel is now all set to introduce yet another innovative, one-of-a-kind interactive game show, Bzinga, which will surely win over the audience.

The ultimate Bzinga will give two unusually crazy families an opportunity every week to win lots of exciting prizes by competing with each other in fun-filled games resulting in humorous situations. What’s more, is that the viewers can also participate in all the games from the comfort of their homes through the Bzinga Mobile App and win some cool prizes while watching the game show on Zee TV.

Renowned television hosts - Aditya Narayan and Haarsh Limbachiyaa - will be seen hosting the first season of Bzinga. Aditya and Haarsh have been a part of several movies and hosted television shows, but this will be the first time they both will be seen hosting a game show together on Zee TV. While being in his fun element, Aditya will keep the audience engaged with his hilarious antics, and on the other hand, Haarsh will chime in to deliver fantastic dialogues to entertain the viewers.

Aditya Narayan mentioned, “I have been part of several shows but my long-standing relationship with Zee TV is very special. Hosting a gaming reality show is very different and unique, and that is why I signed up for it. I enjoy hosting to the hilt, so I am sure this fun and entertaining gaming show will bring out the best of me. I hope the audience is as excited as I am for this show, and they will shower me with their love like they always do.”

Haarsh Limbachiyaa said “I am feeling fantastic that I will be co-hosting the show with one of the best hosts of India- Aditya Narayan. It will be amusing for the audience because we will be putting our best foot forward to entertain them with this game show. I have worked with the channel before, but this is the first time that I will be hosting a show full-time for Zee TV. I will also be interacting with the contestants on a personal level to ensure that they are having fun along with the viewers. I hope the audience will have fun watching and playing this show.”

Well, Aditya and Haarsh are clearly very excited to host this game reality show together and entertain the audience! It will be interesting for the viewers to win some exciting prizes by playing on the Bzinga app while watching the show. The Bzinga app offers fun and exciting games for users to play & WIN every day.

Get ready to watch this exciting new game show and win some wonderful prizes while getting entertained by tuning in to Bzinga, which will premiere on 5th March and air every Sunday at 5 pm, only on Zee TV!