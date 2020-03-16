Aditya Narayan to Galwan martyr's wife: As a child, I wanted to be in the Indian Army

Singer Aditya Narayan shared his childhood dream of joining the army with Namrata Kumari Ojha, wife of Galwan martyr Kundan Ojha, on "Superstar Singer 2".

MUMBAI: Singer Aditya Narayan shared his childhood dream of joining the army with Namrata Kumari Ojha, wife of Galwan martyr Kundan Ojha, on "Superstar Singer 2".

Ojha was among the 20 Indian soldiers who lost their lives during a clash with the Chinese forces in Galwan Valley in Ladakh.

The singer says that he will sponsor the education of their daughter.

Aditya, who is also the host of the show, said: "As a child, I was very passionate about the Indian Army and I wanted to be a part of it. But being the only son of my parents, it could not be possible. But whenever my country will need me, I will be the first one to be ready."

Appreciating Namrata for the way she is taking care of her daughter, Aditya said: "I feel immensely happy to see Namrata ji that you are so strong and have not lost hope and are working along with taking care of your beautiful daughter. I too have a daughter, she is nearly as young as Diksha. Your daughter is really sweet and so as a small token of love, I would like to sponsor Diksha's education.

"I want her future to be bright, I want her to study well and be whatever she dreams of being. I would really like it if you and Diksha could come home to meet my parents, my wife and my daughter. They will be really privileged to meet you and your daughter."

On the eve of Independence Day, the singing reality show "Superstar Singer 2" will have a special episode featuring personalities from the Indian defence forces and their families, who will share some touching and interesting anecdotes.

Singer and judge Alka Yagnik, expressing her gratitude towards Indian soldiers, said: "We can't even imagine the level of sacrifice Namrata ji has made for the safeguard of our country. The country has lost one soldier, but she lost her whole world. Just the thought of such selfless sacrifice moves me deeply. Even though Kundan ji could not see his daughter's face, I am sure his blessings are always on Diksha.

"The great sacrifice he made for his country will return as a blessing to her and she will have a beautiful future. Salute to Namrata ji and her family," she concludes.

"Superstar Singer 2" airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

SOURCE: IANS

