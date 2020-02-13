News

Aditya Narayan makes his digital debut with LIV Shout Out; Premiering this Valentine’s Day exclusively on SonyLIV

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Feb 2020 03:50 PM

MUMBAI: From RD Burman’s mastery and Asha Bhosle’s soulful voice to Bappi Lahiri’s thumping beats and Rahman’s symphony, Hindi cinema has been home to the biggest musical stalwarts in the 80’s and 90’s. Touted as the golden era of Bollywood, these are songs we can listen to on loop. In a unique offering to revisit those musical gems and give music aficionados a treat, SonyLIV brings its first ever singing reality original, LIV Shout-Out hosted by digital debutant Aditya Narayan.

Premiering this Valentine’s Day, the 8-episode series will redefine our love for evergreen Bollywood hits, with fresh voices from Indian Idol paying tribute to Bollywood’s musical legends coupled with some unheard secrets. LIV Shout-Out will have two episodes going live every Thursday starting 14th February 2020. 

As SonyLIV’s first ever reality original, LIV Shout-Out will offer the audience soulful renditions of yesteryear’s most popular songs sung by talent from Indian Idol like  Salman Ali, Nitin Kumar, Neelanjana Ray, Ankush Bhardwaj and Ankona Mukherjee. Known for his vibrant persona on stage, Aditya will also reveal unheard stories that went behind making these iconic songs. 

Commenting on his debut, Aditya Narayan, Host, LIV Shout-Out says, “Music is an intrinsic part of my life and anything to do with it excites me beyond measure. LIV Shout-Out is unique in its format and offering. Not only is this my digital debut but also gives me a chance to revisit songs that I have grown up listening to. Kishore Kumar and RD Burman are legends and to witness their songs being recreated by the voices of today will be a true celebration of music. I am really happy to be a part of it and I am sure the show will resonate with the audience.” 

Tags Aditya Narayan SonyLIV LIV Shout Out Valentine’s Day Salman Ali Nitin Kumar Neelanjana Ray Ankush Bhardwaj Ankona Mukherjee Kishore Kumar RD Burman TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow
In pics: Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan's shaadi special in Indian Idol

In pics: Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan's...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who carries the tiny sunglasses trend better?

Krishna Mukherjee
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the belt on striped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here