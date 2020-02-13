Aditya Narayan makes his digital debut with LIV Shout Out; Premiering this Valentine’s Day exclusively on SonyLIV

MUMBAI: From RD Burman’s mastery and Asha Bhosle’s soulful voice to Bappi Lahiri’s thumping beats and Rahman’s symphony, Hindi cinema has been home to the biggest musical stalwarts in the 80’s and 90’s. Touted as the golden era of Bollywood, these are songs we can listen to on loop. In a unique offering to revisit those musical gems and give music aficionados a treat, SonyLIV brings its first ever singing reality original, LIV Shout-Out hosted by digital debutant Aditya Narayan.

Premiering this Valentine’s Day, the 8-episode series will redefine our love for evergreen Bollywood hits, with fresh voices from Indian Idol paying tribute to Bollywood’s musical legends coupled with some unheard secrets. LIV Shout-Out will have two episodes going live every Thursday starting 14th February 2020.

As SonyLIV’s first ever reality original, LIV Shout-Out will offer the audience soulful renditions of yesteryear’s most popular songs sung by talent from Indian Idol like Salman Ali, Nitin Kumar, Neelanjana Ray, Ankush Bhardwaj and Ankona Mukherjee. Known for his vibrant persona on stage, Aditya will also reveal unheard stories that went behind making these iconic songs.

Commenting on his debut, Aditya Narayan, Host, LIV Shout-Out says, “Music is an intrinsic part of my life and anything to do with it excites me beyond measure. LIV Shout-Out is unique in its format and offering. Not only is this my digital debut but also gives me a chance to revisit songs that I have grown up listening to. Kishore Kumar and RD Burman are legends and to witness their songs being recreated by the voices of today will be a true celebration of music. I am really happy to be a part of it and I am sure the show will resonate with the audience.”