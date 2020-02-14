News

Aditya Narayan opens about his marriage with Neha Kakkar

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Feb 2020 07:08 PM

MUMBAI: Rumoured couple Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan were supposed to tie the knot today. Since almost a month now, the couple has been making headlines for their big wedding. Some days back, a video of Aditya and Neha tying the knot on the sets of Indian Idol 11 went viral on social media, leaving the fans in a frenzy. In the video, Aditya dressed in a sherwani and is seen making arrangements for the wedding. While everyone is still confused as to what is actually happening, Aditya has finally broken his silence on the drama. In an interview with International Business Times India, Aditya spilled the beans on his marriage with Neha on the show.  

When asked about the truth of Neha and his marriage on Indian Idol 11, Aditya was surprised by the reactions he getting. In a sarcastic way, Aditya said that if he was going to take such a big decision of his life, then he definitely wouldn't be announcing it himself. He added that getting married is definitely a big news and something that he wouldn't hide it from the world. Spilling the beans about him tying the knot with Neha on the show he said that it was something which began as fun. However, it went on to  become too serious and ultimately went out of control. Further he added that a lot has been happening on social media, but this is all not real and fake. 

Credits: Pinkvilla

Tags Aditya Narayan Neha Kakkar Indian Idol 11 TellyChakkar

